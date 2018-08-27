Stevie Wonder praises Philly gospel group on 90th birthday

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Stevie Wonder attends the TIDAL X: Brooklyn 3rd Annual Benefit Concert in New York. Wonder has helped celebrate the 90th anniversary of a legendary Philadelphia gospel group. Philly.com reports the African American Museum in Philadelphia hosted a celebration for the Dixie Hummingbirds, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Wonder couldn’t attend the celebration but he called in to praise the Dixie Hummingbirds for their contributions to modern music. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision