What to Watch on Monday: Raleigh contestant in a love triangle on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - The episode description says that one woman bounces between two men, risking heartbreak. I feel like that is either our Raleigh contestant Jenna (with Jordan and Benoit) or Kendall (with Leo and Joe). Or maybe both of them.
Salvation (9 p.m., CBS) - Darius forms a dangerous alliance to destroy Q17, and Grace takes action when surprising news jolts her world.
Nowhere to Hide (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this POV documentary, male nurse Nori Sharif and his family experience many changes as conflicts continue with Iraqi militias and the Islamic State group in central Iraq’s “triangle of death.”
