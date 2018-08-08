Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies after long cancer battle

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2011, file photo, Australia’s Jarrod Lyle watches his ball on the 18th hole during the first round of the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney. Lyle has died after a long struggle with cancer. He was 36. “It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” the golfer’s wife, Briony Lyle, said in a statement Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File) Rob Griffith AP