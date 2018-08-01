League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s Fair marks 85th year

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen's Fair is turning 85.
The nine-day display of artisans, exhibits, workshops, and demonstrations is being held at the Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury from Saturday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 12.
More than 25,000 visitors are expected to attend.
There are 200 craftsmen's booths and demonstration areas within circus-sized tents. Among the items for purchase are baskets, glassware, ceramics and pottery, folk art, furniture, quilts, and jewelry. Demonstrations will focus on blacksmithing, woodworking, stained glass, rug braiding, and other crafts. One printmaker will demonstrate his family's 18th century printing press.
The annual ornament this year, by Sibel Alpaslan, is made from clay and features a dove taking wing over a ring and star.
