Casting call details: Remake of Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ needs extras in Savannah

A remake of the Disney classic “Lady and the Tramp” reportedly will be filmed in Savannah this fall, and a casting agency is looking for extras of all ages and ethnicities to work during filming.
Central Casting will hold an open casting call for background actors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Savannah Civic Center, located at 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
The casting agency did not specify the title of the movie in its casting call, saying only that it will be “distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.”
Filming, according to the casting call, will be through November in the Savannah area.
In the original 1995 animated movie, a female cocker spaniel named Lady falls in love with a stray named Tramp, according to plot summaries on IMBD. The dogs’ romantic spaghetti kiss scene is an iconic one.
Justin Theroux is in talks to voice Tramp for the CGI and live-action hybrid, while an actress is still being sought for the role of Lady, according to Collider.
Theroux guest starred on “Parks and Recreation” and had a role in HBO’s “The Leftovers,” according to IMDB. He also stars in “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” in theaters later this week.“Extras” star Ashley Jenson will voice a terrier named Jackie in the movie, according to Hollywood Reporter.
“Lady and the Tramp” is expected to be released on Disney’s streaming service, which is launching in late 2019 to compete with Netflix, according to Movie Web.
Savannah has been a Southern hub of movie-making lately.
Since the beginning of the year, it has been the site for filming of “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith and “The Poison Rose” starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.
“Emperor,” starring Dayo Okeniyi as escaped slave Shields Green and James Cromwell as abolitionist John Brown, wrapped up filming within the last week.
Scenes from the Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine flick “Backtrace” were filmed in Savannah in February.
To be in ‘Lady and the Tramp’
Central Casting says headshots are not required. The notice advertising the casting call explains that photos will be taken at the civic center on Aug. 11, so those applying for roles should dress as they’d like to be seen by casting directors, producers and directors.
The notice says background actors will be paid and that no fees or experience are required.
Those interested in roles are required to complete a federal I-9 form, according to the casting agency, which has a list of documents needed on its website.
Minors should attend the casting call with a parent or legal guardian and should have a valid photo ID, the casting agency says.
Children also will need to have a certification number from the state of Georgia to work. Certification numbers, which consist of one letter and 4 numerals, can be obtained from the Georgia Department of Labor website.
For more information, visit the website for Central Casting at www.centralcasting.com/ga.
