AP PHOTOS: Peru’s shoestring circuses struggle to survive

In this July 8, 2018, photo, youths play soccer next to the Tony Perejil circus tent set up in the shantytown of Puente Piedra on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. Urban expansion in the city of 10 million inhabitants makes it tough to find enough space to set up a tent in a centrally located neighborhood, while gangs of delinquents charge up to $10 a day for circuses to set up shop in depressed barrios. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Martin Mejia AP