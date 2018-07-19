Big move for Big Bird: Sesame Street is entering classrooms

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2010, file photo, characters from Sesame Street Live appear on the street by Madison Square Garden to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the live touring stage shows based on the PBS television series. in New York. From left are Ernie, Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster (foreground), Abby Cadabby, and Zoe. The Sesame Street company is taking its beloved, critically-acclaimed brand of educational television into the highly profitable world of classroom curriculum. It’s a move that experts say could open the door for other companies to sink their teeth into a sacred learning space. Sesame Workshop and McGraw-Hill Education announced their new partnership Thursday, July 19, 2018. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo