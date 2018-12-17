Homepage

Bus driver killed in Monday crash while transporting students in China Grove, NC

December 17, 2018 09:37 AM

Site of bus crash in China Grove, N.C. WBTV photo.
Site of bus crash in China Grove, N.C. WBTV photo.

A school bus driver was killed while transporting students to China Grove Middle School Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m near the intersection of N. Main Street and Highway 152.

The intersection was closed while crews worked to investigate the crash. An official says it appears the driver had a medical condition that resulted in the crash.

The driver’s death was not a result of the wreck. No children were injured during the crash. Officials say the school bus ended up in the front yard of a financial services company.

Salisbury Police Department blocked off Jake Alexander Boulevard near Harrison Road. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

