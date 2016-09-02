Boat name? Gospel music? Whatever it is, crew keeps reeling them in

Kevin Norris couldn’t quite put his finger on an exact reason for the success of his Reel Blessed fishing team out of Sneads Ferry, N.C., after the trio won a major king mackerel tournament in southeastern North Carolina for the third time in a two-year span.
This time, Norris and crew weighed in a 36.45-pound king mackerel to win the Yellowfin/Yamaha Jolly Mon King Classic at Ocean Isle Fishing Center in Ocean Isle Beach on Sunday.
The streak of success for Reel Blessed started in October, 2014, when the crew won the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament out of Southport, N.C., in what was then their brand new 27-foot Onslow Bay center console.
Next, the trio won the 2015 Southern Kingfish Association Nationals in Morehead City, N.C., last October.
“We feel like we’re mighty blessed,” said Norris, who fishes with his 23-year-old son Jordan Norris and Jordan’s cousin, Curtis Trexel. “There’s just so much luck involved. We fish hard and we do all the things we can do. We try to pre-fish and know where the bait is but you can’t make that one fish bite on that one day of the year.
“I see plenty of boats around us that fish just as hard or harder. You’re one bite away from being hero or zero.”
The Jolly Mon victory over a field of 224 boats wrapped up a whirlwind weekend for the Reel Blessed crew, as the team members also fished in the Cape Lookout Shootout Tournament Series out of Wilmington, N.C., on Saturday.
Boats in the Jolly Mon King Classic were allowed to fish one day, either Saturday or Sunday, Captain’s Choice.
After finishing ninth in the Wilmington event on Saturday, the Reel Blessed crew fished the Jolly Mon on Sunday and headed to a spot in 50 feet of water off Topsail Beach, just south of their Sneads Ferry home.
Action was slow as the crew caught a small king and a barracuda in three hours. After trying a total of five spots, they went back where they started.
“It looked the best spot as in bait was there, it looked more fishable out of all the places,” said Kevin Norris. “We decided we’ll go stick it out there.”
With the clock approaching 3 p.m. and a 5 p.m. deadline looming, prospects weren’t too promising for the crew.
“We thought we needed to be gone by 3 p.m. – it’s a long run to Ocean Isle,” Kevin Norris said.
It appeared to be too late when a king hit a menhaden Jordan Norris had just dropped back on a short flat line. They landed the king, knew it was a potential winner and high-tailed it toward the OIFC.
“Just as soon as the fish hit the floor, we dropped him in the (fish) bag and I fired it up and started heading up the beach to the weigh-in,” Kevin Norris said. “We knew if we got there at 5:01 p.m. it wouldn’t matter and it was about a 65-mile run.”
They wound up weighing the fish at 4:46 p.m., took over the top of the leaderboard and held on to win yet another major tournament, this one in SKA Division 9 - Carolinas.
“Everybody says it’s the name of the boat,” Kevin Norris said. “We missed church on Sunday so we played gospel music for two hours to see if the fish liked it. Maybe that was it.”
Capt. Brant McMullan of Ocean Isle Fishing Center and tournament director of the Jolly Mon Classic awarded the crew over $32,000 for the victory.
“Reel Blessed has proven themselves a very capable team,” McMullan said. “They know the area very well and have been able to use their skill and knowledge to win many big kingfish events.”
Jerry Fehlig and the crew aboard Game Hawg, from Conway, finished a close second with a 34.20-pounder. Hail Yeah/OIFC took third with a 32.15-pound king followed by Taduh Tails (31.85) and Carolina Cat (31.10) to round out the top five.
Spanish Derby
The crew of Chicken Tender weighed in a tournament-best 5.13-pound Spanish mackerel to win the 6th annual Spanish Mackerel Derby last Saturday out of Murrells Inlet.
The 5.13-pound Spanish helped Chicken Tender, a 27-foot Contender owned by Matt Eisenberger of Myrtle Beach, also win the aggregate category with three fish weighing 11.16 pounds.
Joining Eisenberger for the tournament were Taylor Tillman, a May graduate of Coastal Carolina University who won Lady Angler honors, Justin Witten, Paul Pancake and Quentin Faulkner.
The crew fished a live-bottom area east of Murrells Inlet and started out by slow-trolling dead cigar minnows and mullet, then switched to live-baiting.
“We caught seven but we were fishing for big ones,” Witten said. “We probably lost another seven or eight.”
Witten has been on the boat that has weighed in the top three-fish aggregate in three of the past four tournaments.
Capt. J Baisch and his crew aboard Fishfull Thinking finished second with a 4.79-pound king. Rounding out the top five largest Spanish weighed in were It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere (3.57), Side Kick (3.19) and Fin Chaser (3.18).
Tournament director Robert Thompson noted a field of 52 boats competed in the tournament, with 31 bringing Spanish to be weighed in by weighmaster Tom “Bubba” Griggs at the Mullet Hut on the Marshwalk.
