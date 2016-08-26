Hypoxia once again causing concerns in ocean water along Strand

The ongoing issue of critically low levels of dissolved oxygen in ocean water in close proximity to the beach has made another dramatic appearance along the Grand Strand, creating concern for many observers but a frenzy for flounder fishermen.
During the past week to 10 days, Dr. Susan Libes, Professor of Marine Chemistry at Coastal Carolina University, has very closely monitored ocean water conditions from data stations at three Grand Strand piers – Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Ave. Pier.
“This past week we have seen water dissolved oxygen drop below that two milligram per liter threshold, which is technically hypoxia,” said Libes, who is Program Director of CCU’s Environmental Quality Lab. “(The dissolved oxygen level dropped) below four milligrams per liter on Aug. 14, and the recovery happened Tuesday. The very lowest oxygen was on Aug. 19 – .4 milligrams per liter. I’m not sure our sensors can even detect the difference between .4 and 0.”
In the last 12 years there have been three other events where oxygen levels dropped near or to a state of hypoxia – lack of oxygen in ocean water – and flounder catches increased dramatically. The previous events occurred in 2004, 2009 and 2012.
“This is very similar to what we saw in 2009 but in this case we’ve got very good documentation that oxygen levels dropped to those values, and in some cases below 1 milligram per liter,” Libes said.
Hypoxia can cause fish kills, but none have been reported in this case.
According to the Long Bay Hypoxia Monitoring Consortium, fish will avoid waters with low oxygen, if possible, which could explain a lack of baitfish such as menhaden along Grand Strand beaches at times during warm-weather months.
Also, bottom-dwelling organisms are limited in the degree to which they can avoid low oxygen water, which could explain why flounder head for the breakers in search of oxygenated water when the hypoxia events occur.
Meanwhile, anglers have headed to the piers, and even the surf, to take advantage of easy catches of flounder, which readily took baits such as mullet, mud minnows and shrimp.
Kris Reynolds, a Surfside Beach resident and fisheries biologist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, has been investigating the flounder catches off Grand Strand piers for the last week.
“The flounder bite started on Aug. 17 on the Surfside Pier and (The Pier at Garden City),” Reynolds said Thursday.
The unusually high flounder catches occurred from the 14th Ave. Pier in Myrtle Beach and other piers southward to The Pier at Garden City.
“More fish were caught around Surfside and Garden City,” Reynolds said. “There were a lot of fish between 15 and 18 inches and some 3- to 4-pounders. As bite went on, at least from when I was monitoring, there were more throwbacks as opposed to keepers reported.”
The minimum size limit for flounder in South Carolina is 14 inches.
During some stretches of the flounder frenzy that lasted approximately 10 days, catches were very high, especially last weekend and early this week.
“There were 125 flounder caught in two hours Tuesday morning at the Surfside Pier,” Reynolds said. “You could see the flounder in the water. That was the last big hoorah. It started dwindling after that.”
Despite the low levels of oxygen in the water, Reynolds noted other species were on hand.
“There were other fish present – whiting, ribbonfish, puffers, sea robins, a few small black sea bass, but there was a noticeable lack of sharks,” Reynolds said. “Sharks tend to vanish when the oxygen drops. The only unusual thing I saw was the lack of sharks and the high catches of flounder.”
Reynolds collected flounder carcasses at Surfside Pier and 2nd Ave. Pier in Myrtle Beach for S.C. DNR biologists to study.
“We want to get verification on species and age of the fish,” Reynolds said. “I want to thank anglers for contributing them.”
Reynolds noted all the flounder he observed were Southern flounder and not Gulf flounder.
As Reynolds mentioned, the catches started curtailing on Tuesday, and Libes could see it coming.
“I’m getting pretty good at predicting this,” Libes said. “It’s got to be warm, and we have a couple days of wind out of the southwest. When the wind drops we can expect to see hypoxic conditions. Now the low levels of (dissolved oxygen) are not ongoing. The reason for that is the wind turned around and has been coming out of the north. I knew it was going to end.”
Libes feels the water with low oxygen was pushed toward the beach from offshore by the southwest wind but just how far offshore is unclear.
“The water temperature dropped and the salinity increased,” Libes said. “That suggests the water is being carried to us from some offshore location, maybe not very far offshore.
“That is the remaining unknown we have here. Until we’re able to put equipment offshore we will not be able to answer that question – where does this come from?”
Libes also suspects an algal bloom has occurred.
“We had high levels of chlorophyll, a pigment made by algae, so we probably had an algal bloom,” Libes said. “The acidity of the water increased and that’s consistent with low oxygen.
“We’ve had everything we saw in 2009, but it lasted a little bit longer this time and now instead of one pier (Apache Pier) we were able to watch this at three piers. Cherry Grove saw hardly any impact. The most intense impact was at 2nd Ave. (Pier) as far as the dissolved oxygen levels. I think it has to do with the shape of the shoreline relative with the direction of the wind.”
Libes credited Horry County and the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach for continuing to fund the water monitoring projects.
“We also would like to thank the pier operators who are graciously allowing us to deploy our equipment,” Libes said.
