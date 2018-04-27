Did you know you can shoot alligators in South Carolina? Here’s how to do it legally

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will begin accepting online applications on Tuesday for the 2018 Public Alligator Hunting season and the 2018 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Alligator Hunting Season at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html.
According to SCDNR, it is estimated that more than 100,000 alligators live from the Midlands to the coast of South Carolina and the population is not threatened by the regulated removal of a relatively small number of alligators.
Last year, hunters took 351 alligators during the public alligator hunting season, with the average size being nearly nine feet in length.
Only alligators four feet or greater in length may be taken and the hunter must tag the animal immediately with a harvest tag provided by the SCDNR for any of the alligator hunting programs.
Hunters must capture the alligators using one or more of a variety of devices before killing the animal with a handgun or bang stick to a specific area in the back of the head.
A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt and a $15 nonrefundable application fee is charged to apply for the WMA Alligator Hunt.
A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Applicants can only apply and pay fees online or at one of the walk-up counters at a DNR Regional Office in Clemson, Florence, Columbia or Charleston.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m.on June 15, and this year’s season is from noon on Sept. 8 to noon on Oct. 13. If selected, a $100 fee for the permit and one harvest tag is required to be paid online. Unsuccessful applicants will accumulate preference points for future alligator hunt drawings. Preference points add to the likelihood of being drawn in future years. All hunters will be notified beginning in mid-July of their selection status.
Fees collected are used to support the Alligator Management Program's research and management activities, and for conservation of the American Alligator in South Carolina.
Hunters participating in the Public Alligator Hunting Season may take alligators in public waters and on private land where permission is granted, but hunting is prohibited on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) Wildlife Refuges. In addition, public alligator season permits cannot be used on lands enrolled in the Private Lands Alligator Program.
In the WMA Alligator Hunt, the permitted hunter can take up to three assistants and have access to either portions of Bear Island WMA or Santee Coastal WMA for one of four hunt period (Monday at noon to Saturday at noon). The cost for the WMA Alligator Hunting Permit, if successfully selected, is $500 for residents and $800 for nonresidents.
The SCDNR will closely monitor the hunts and harvest, and may modify regulations for future seasons. Visit www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html for any changes and updates.
