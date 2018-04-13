The Little River Swing Bridge will officially receive a change in name to the "Captain Archie Neil 'Poo' McLauchlin Swing Bridge" on Saturday in Little River.
Outdoors

Here's how you can join in on the Little River swing bridge dedication

By Gregg Holshouser

For The Sun News

April 13, 2018 03:01 PM

The Little River Swing Bridge will officially receive a change in name to the "Captain Archie Neil 'Poo' McLauchlin Swing Bridge" on Saturday in Little River.

The public is invited to the dedication, which is set for 2 p.m. based at Filet's Restaurant, located adjacent to the bridge. The event will feature a boat parade, with several speakers, including North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, on hand to help with the dedication.

"If you've got a boat, decorate it in a patriotic theme and come on out," said Capt. Patrick Kelly, one of the event's organizers. "We're going to have a few of Capt. Poo's friends who have known him for decades out there, honk horns and have a good time."

