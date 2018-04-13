Here's how you can join in on the Little River swing bridge dedication

The Little River Swing Bridge will officially receive a change in name to the "Captain Archie Neil 'Poo' McLauchlin Swing Bridge" on Saturday in Little River.
The public is invited to the dedication, which is set for 2 p.m. based at Filet's Restaurant, located adjacent to the bridge. The event will feature a boat parade, with several speakers, including North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, on hand to help with the dedication.
"If you've got a boat, decorate it in a patriotic theme and come on out," said Capt. Patrick Kelly, one of the event's organizers. "We're going to have a few of Capt. Poo's friends who have known him for decades out there, honk horns and have a good time."
