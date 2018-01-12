These two fishing-related events make Myrtle Beach the place to be next weekend

Next weekend will be a big one on the outdoors scene in the Myrtle Beach area, but all the action will be indoors.
The 35th annual Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo, a January staple for Myrtle Beach, will be staged at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Friday through Sunday (Jan. 19-21).
On Saturday (Jan. 20), the Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series, hosted by renowned angler George Poveromo, makes a stop at the Conference Center at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
The two super events aren’t mutually exclusive when they coincide next Saturday, as Poveromo’s seminar is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the Expo’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In fact, Kevin Bennett, coordinator of the Expo, encourages those attending the Salt Water Sportsman Seminar to head over to the Grand Strand Expo afterward, and receive $2 off the $8 admission for adults.
Following are details on the two events.
Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo
While the vendors and seminars are great, the Expo offers a varied display of boats, all under one roof.
“This year we’ve got 16 dealers here for the show, four from Charleston, three from Wilmington (N.C.) and our local dealers,” said Bennett. “We have something for everyone – jon boats to high 30-foot fishing machines. A 36-foot center console is going to be there.”
Bennett stresses, with 16 dealers under one roof, there is no better place to compare shop than at the boat expo.
“If you are serious about boating and there’s a boat in your future, there’s no better place to look at the all choices in one location,” Bennett. “There really are deals to be found at the boat show. The boat dealers come up with incentives for the show. They’re trying to start their new year to see where they’re going to be with their sales.”
Bennett notes that many new boat models are becoming more versatile, particularly center consoles and pontoon boats.
“A lot of the center console-type boats are becoming more family friendly,” said Bennett. “A lot of the manufacturers are making them into a hybrid, do-all type boat - fish, ski and cruise. There are some really nice pontoon boats out there right now with some nice really amenities like TVs and slides incorporated into them. That technology follows along with making them more family-friendly.”
Some attendees visit the boat show primarily for the seminars, and Bennett has a varied schedule set up with numerous highly-regarded local captains included in the lineup.
“It amazes me the people who come to listen to certain speakers,” said Bennett. “We’ve had to add more chairs to the seminar areas.”
National Seminar Series
The Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series debuted in 1988 and is in its 31st year of touring the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
This year’s South Carolina stop lands at the Conference Center at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach next Saturday (Jan. 20) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The wide-ranging seminar will be hosted by George Poveromo, host of George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing on the NBC Sports Network, and Editor-At-Large for Salt Water Sportsman magazine.
Poveromo’s sidekick for the seminar will be “Crazy” Alberto Knie, a shallow-water and land-based expert in targeting redfish, flounder and tarpon.
“The National Seminar Series has become the nation’s longest-running and most popular educational course on recreational marine angling tactics and techniques,” said Poveromo. “This is year number 31 for the tour and the backbone to its success has always been the vast amount of cutting edge and pertinent how-to information on catching more and bigger game fish within the waters of the respective Seminar Series stop.
“This information is explained in great detail by some of the very best saltwater anglers, and each session is backed by elaborate visuals that include video bytes, technical and action-oriented images and on-stage demonstrations.”
The seminar speakers include well-known local and regional captains and experts:
Capt. J Baisch: Murrells Inlet’s Baisch is an inshore and near-shore light tackle fishing specialist, operator of Fishfull Thinking Guide Service.
Capt. Jamie Hough: Charleston-based Hough, of Redfish Mafia Charters, is a redfish pro with over 22 years of experience fishing South Carolina’s coastal waters.
Capt. Danny Carey: Carey, operator of Careyon Charters, is a Myrtle Beach-based offshore fishing and trolling expert, specializing in wahoo.
Capt. Jim Clark: Hilton Head Island’s Clark, of Stray Cat Charters, is an authority on cobia, sheepshead, spadefish and near shore wreck/bottom fishing.
Capt. Butch Foster: Foster runs Yeah Right Sportfishing Charters out of Southport, N.C., and specializes in bottom fishing.
Capt. David Wicker: Wilminton, N.C.’s Wicker is a marine electronics specialist and king mackerel tournament pro.
Capt. Mike Goodwine: Goodwine, of Blackneck Adventure Fishing Charters, is a noted Tampa, Fla.,-based expert at catching redfish and sea trout.
Dee Kaminski: Kaminski, of Reel Kayak Fishing, is a Florida-based kayak, artificial lure and sight-casting expert for redfish, black drum, flounder and seatrout.
Dr. Mitchell Roffer: Roffer is the nation’s leading authority on locating productive water surface temperature breaks and ocean-circulation features for near-shore and offshore game fish.
Tickets to the seminar are $55, which includes numerous accessories and admission to an After Seminar Party at Bass Pro Shops from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Poveromo notes that thousands of dollars in door prizes will be awarded, plus a top prize of a Florida Keys fishing trip. All attendees will be entered in a drawing for the seminar series grand prize, a new Mako ProSkiff 17.
For tickets in advance, call 1-800-448-7360 or visit www.nationalseminarseries.com.
Grand Strand Expo
What: 2017 Grand Strand Boat and Sportsman Expo
Where: Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach.
When: Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Adults $8, Seniors 65 and over $7, Children under 12 $5, Children under 3 Free.
Grand Strand Expo Seminar Schedule
Friday
11 a.m.: Boating Basics, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Noon: Kayak Fishing The Low Country, Mike Eady.
1:30 p.m.: Inshore Fishing Carolina Style, Capt. Mike McDonald.
3 p.m.: Techniques for Carolina Kings, Capt. Jason Burton.
4:30 p.m.: Why I Catch More Fish, Capt. Eric Heiden.
Saturday
10:30 a.m.: Kayak Fishing Techniques, Mike Eady.
Noon: Inshore Fishing Carolina Style, Capt. Mike McDonald.
1:30 p.m.: The King Slinger, Capt. Jason Burton.
3 p.m.: Catch More Fish The Inshore Way, Capt. Lin Fore.
4:30 p.m.: My Secrets To Catching More Fish, Capt. Eric Heiden.
Sunday
10:30 a.m.: Safety On The Water/VHF Radios, U.S. Power Squadron.
11:30 a.m.: Know Your Tackle-Catch More Fish, Capt. Eric Heiden.
12:30 p.m.: Fishing The Low Country of S.C., Capt. Lin Fore.
1:30 p.m.: Inshore Fishing Carolina Style, Capt. Mike McDonald.
3 p.m.: The Master Of The Cast Net, Capt. Jason Burton.
Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series Info
What: Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series, hosted by George Poveromo.
Where: The Conference Center at Barefoot Resort, North Myrtle Beach.
When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission: $55, includes admission to seminar, numerous accessories and admission to an After Seminar Party at Bass Pro Shops from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
