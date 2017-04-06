Fishing report: Wicked weather slows action for anglers on local waters

0:46 Eagle Creek drive fire caused by lightning Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck

1:19 A new pod of Pelicans swoops in to Myrtle Beach for the 2017 season

0:17 Windy day ahead as storm moves past Myrtle Beach

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom