Palmetto State turkey population strong despite decline

2:57 Murrells Inlet 'Snakeman' follows in family's footsteps Pause

1:21 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.31

4:39 Myrtle Beach moves to 4-0 in Region VII-4A play

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:54 Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A

1:34 The Deck at House of Blues officially opens with live music, festivals and more

2:46 Myrtle Beach's Sumpter, Adderton speak after Myrtle Beach's rout of North Myrtle Beach

2:42 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball co-captains speak on Class A state title game