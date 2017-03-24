Educator traded in football pads for fishing poles. Now, his huddle is bigger than ever

0:43 Burning of the Socks Pause

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:27 Closure likely never to come for parents of Brittanee Drexel

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:21 Shannon Briggs of Fat Harold's Beach Club needs your help naming her signature drink this week | Hot Pour

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:25 St. James brings "Simba" aboard as good luck charm

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology