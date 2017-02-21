This week’s recreation highlights

BOWLING
300 GAMES
Hollie Wicker: Wicker bowled a perfect game in the South Beach Classic League at Surfside Bowling Center.
Teresa Holmes
Eva Diekmann
290 to 299 GAMES
Derek Frink: Frink, after sparing in the first frame, bowled 11 strikes in a row for a 290 game in the Little River Classic League at Little River Lanes.
Matt Mahon
280-289 Game
Rocci Centolanza 287
10-Strike Games
Tom Schwind 278
David Hawes 275
Women’s 700 Series
Teresa Holmes 781
Eva Diekmann 750
NOTEWORTHY
From the Scoresheets of Surfside Bowling Center: Bob Burton was 156 pins over his average when he bowled a 744 series in the Surfside Classic League…In the Heritage League, Randy Stephenson was 145 pins over his average when he bowled a 607 series and John Steppling was 142 pins over his average when he bowled a 622 series…In the South Beach Classic League, Kris Dumas was 144 pins over his average when he bowled a 714 series and Kevin Johnson bowled a 287 game…In the Fun Bunch League, Rob Foster was 144 pin over his average when he bowled a 531 series…In the Seniors Outing League, Tammy Lavigne was 103 pins over her average when she bowled a 243 game…In the Surfside Youth League, Ray Lambert was 195 pins over his average when he bowled a 696 series. … Lenny Budd, bowling in the Tuesday Trios League, was 147 pins over average with his 582 series. In the Coca Cola Classic League, Eva Diekmann was 153 pins over average with 750 and Teresa Holmes was 148 pins above average with her 781 series. In the Collegiate Bowlers league, Richard Wilson was 145 pins over average with his 505 series. In the Nothing But Fun League, Rod Taquino was 162 pins above average with a 702 series. Heather Mishoe was 130 pins over average with a 469 series in the Journey Church League. Bowling with the Youth All Stars, Ghassen Green was 133 pins over with his 661 series. In the Youth 12 – 20 League, Chase Thomley was 157 pins above average with a 637 series and Joseph Cooke was 149 pins over with his 650 series.
GOLF
Holes-in-one
Mike Deal: Deal scored a hole-in-one on Feb. 10 on the 16th hole at Crow Creek.
Eagles
Bill Gibson: Gibson scored an eagle Feb. 14 on the par-5 11th hole at The Wtich using a driver, 4-hybrid and putter.
Lloyd Price: Price scored an eagle Feb. 14 on the par-5 11th hole at The Witch using a driver, 8-iron and putter.
Tim Young: Young, of Longs, scored an eagle on Feb. 19 on the 498-yard, par-5 11th hole at Long Bay Club using a driver, 3-wood and gap wedge.
Shoot Your Age
Harry Stewart: Stewart, 76, shot a 75 on Feb. 20 at Tradition Club.
Comments