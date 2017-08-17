Warfare 16 bringing MMA back to the House of Blues

Mixed martial arts returns to the House of Blues in Barefoot Landing with Warfare 16, which will feature a South Carolina pro state championship.
A 14-fight card will also feature four more pro fights and nine amateur bouts, including a pair of amateur S.C. state championships.
The featured bout is the South Carolina Pro Bantamweight State Championship at 135 pounds between Da’Mon Blackshear of Fayetteville, N.C., and Keith Richardson of Rock Hill, a co-owner of the Modern Warrior MMA gym.
“These two guys are probably the most talented individuals I’ve ever had on a fight card,” said Andy Hall of Myrtle Beach, chief executive officer of Warfare MMA.
Eleven of the bouts will feature a fighter from the Grand Strand against one from outside the area.
Fitness Edge MMA in Conway will be represented by seven fighters, including female Fotini Kandris, and area MMA coach Amos Collins has six participating fighters.
The Strand fighters include former high school wrestlers, a restaurant owner and bar owner.
The first Warfare MMA card was held in May 2011 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and the next 14 have been held at the X Gym Sports Mall, Palace Theater and House of Blues.
Warfare 15 in May at the HOB came within 100 tickets of reaching its 1,700-person capacity. “It’s starting to grow, finally,” said Hall, who didn’t hold any fights in 2016. “House of Blues is such a great venue to see a show. Fight fans love watching the fights there. It feels like you’re in an old arena.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the fight card begins at 6 p.m. VIP tables are sold out, a limited number of seats are available and general admission tickets are $35.
Tickets can be purchased at www.warefare-mma.com, at the door at the House of Blues or by calling Hall at 843-246-0574.
Next Saturday, Fitness Edge MMA gym is having a grand reopening to highlight renovations, during which UFC fighter Derek Brunson and Bellator fighter John Salter, both of Wilmington, N.C., will take part in a seminar.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Warfare 16 matchups
Professional
Da’Mon Blackshear, Fayetteville, N.C., vs. Keith Richardson, Rock Hill (135-pound S.C. State Championship)
Joe Solecki, Myrtle Beach vs. Eric Claderon, Gastonia, N.C.
Brandon Bushaw, Myrtle Beach vs. James Ronsick, Asheboro, N.C.
Cody Jones, Myrtle Beach vs. Mumia Abu Dey-Ali, Norfolk, Va.
Marvin Skipper, Myrtle Beach vs. Chad Booth, Charleston
Amateur
Hannah Scoggins, Greenville vs. Samantha Hughes, Columbia (115-pound S.C. State Championship)
Jordan Weeks, Myrtle Beach vs. Jevany Hyde, Columbia (170-pound S.C. State Championship)
Fotini Kandris, Myrtle Beach vs. Juli Levine, Charleston
Wes Evans, Myrtle Beach vs. Kreed Bateman, Andrews
Alex Lewis, North Myrtle Beach vs. Otis Chisolm, Mount Pleasant
Aubrey Rion, Myrtle Beach vs. Tony Rogers III, Marshall, N.C.
James Dillon, Robbins, N.C. vs. Nathen Arriaga, Weaverville, N.C.
Justin Nazarian, Myrtle Beach vs. Jordan Brown, Columbia
Spencer Deegan, Myrtle Beach vs. Chris Ciafalo, Charleston
