Local products shine in college football’s opening weekend

It was a weekend all football fans had waited for, and obviously local products were eager to hit the gridiron as well.
Starting with former Conway receiver Bryan Edwards’ dazzling debut in a South Carolina uniform, the first weekend of college football proved to be a productive one for players hailing from the Grand Strand.
Here is a look at how local products fared:
▪ Colby Gore (Fr., DB)
The former North Myrtle Beach standout had two tackles in East Carolina’s 52-7 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.
▪ Hunter Renfrow (So, WR)
The former Socastee standout had three catches for 27 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown catch in Clemson’s 19-13 victory over Auburn Saturday night.
▪ Kyle Belack (RS Fr., WR)
The former Myrtle Beach standout caught two passes for 22 yards in Ohio’s 56-54 loss to Texas State on Saturday.
▪ Bryan Edwards (Fr., WR)
In his first start for the Gamecocks, the former Conway wide receiver caught eight passes for 101 yards in South Carolina’s 13-10 win over Vanderbilt Thursday night.
▪ Jordan Hemingway (So., DL)
Taking the field for Catawba in its season opener, the former Loris defensive lineman assisted on four tackles in the Indians’ 23-3 loss to West Georgia.
▪ Cordell Brown (Jr., DE)
The former Myrtle Beach standout had a tackle and an assist for S.C. State in its 38-0 loss to Central Florida Saturday night.
▪ Cole Watson (Sr., WR)
The former Conway wide receiver had one catch for no yards on Saturday in Newberry’s 42-27 loss to Florida Tech.
▪ Anthony Blair (Jr., DL)
Starting for North Greenville, the former Georgetown standout had two tackles and two assists in the Crusaders’ 24-23 victory over West Alabama.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
