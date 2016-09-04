Football

September 4, 2016 5:31 PM

Local products shine in college football’s opening weekend

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

It was a weekend all football fans had waited for, and obviously local products were eager to hit the gridiron as well.

Starting with former Conway receiver Bryan Edwards’ dazzling debut in a South Carolina uniform, the first weekend of college football proved to be a productive one for players hailing from the Grand Strand.

Here is a look at how local products fared:

▪  Colby Gore (Fr., DB)

The former North Myrtle Beach standout had two tackles in East Carolina’s 52-7 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

▪  Hunter Renfrow (So, WR)

The former Socastee standout had three catches for 27 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown catch in Clemson’s 19-13 victory over Auburn Saturday night.

▪  Kyle Belack (RS Fr., WR)

The former Myrtle Beach standout caught two passes for 22 yards in Ohio’s 56-54 loss to Texas State on Saturday.

▪  Bryan Edwards (Fr., WR)

In his first start for the Gamecocks, the former Conway wide receiver caught eight passes for 101 yards in South Carolina’s 13-10 win over Vanderbilt Thursday night.

▪  Jordan Hemingway (So., DL)

Taking the field for Catawba in its season opener, the former Loris defensive lineman assisted on four tackles in the Indians’ 23-3 loss to West Georgia.

▪  Cordell Brown (Jr., DE)

The former Myrtle Beach standout had a tackle and an assist for S.C. State in its 38-0 loss to Central Florida Saturday night.

▪  Cole Watson (Sr., WR)

The former Conway wide receiver had one catch for no yards on Saturday in Newberry’s 42-27 loss to Florida Tech.

▪  Anthony Blair (Jr., DL)

Starting for North Greenville, the former Georgetown standout had two tackles and two assists in the Crusaders’ 24-23 victory over West Alabama.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

Related content

Football

Comments

Videos

Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State

View more video

Sports Videos