Cowboys' Prescott in rare company as rookie starting season opener

The Dallas Cowboys have seen enough.
After losing their top two quarterbacks, the Cowboys will place Dak Prescott in bubble wrap for Thursday's preseason game against the Houston Texans. Jameill Showers, the only other healthy quarterback on the roster, will start and play the entire game.
"He's come in and handled it like a pro," Showers said of Prescott. "You talk about taking advantage of opportunities. He's killed it. You can't argue with what he's been doing. He'll do well for us."
Seven quarterbacks were drafted before Prescott went in the fourth round, and of the 15 drafted over seven rounds, Prescott ranked among the least likely to play this season, much less start the season opener.
But Prescott will become the first Cowboys rookie quarterback to start the regular-season opener since Quincy Carter in 2001.
Starter Tony Romo was diagnosed with a compression fracture to the L1 vertebra Friday, putting him out for the near future. The Cowboys placed No. 2 Kellen Moore, who broke his right ankle Aug. 2, on injured reserve Tuesday.
So, ready or not, Prescott is the man in Dallas.
"The promise of his future has created a lot of energy," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show on KRLD/105.3 The Fan. "There's no doubt. That's reality. You can feel it; you can see it; and this is a team game, to be very trite. It's never been a one-man show, although Tony was critical and the most important ingredient. But we've got a lot of energy here, and we can win with this."
Thirty-eight rookie quarterbacks have started the season opener since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Only four of those - Randy Hedberg (eighth round, Bucs, 1977), Mike Pagel (fourth round, Baltimore Colts, 1982), Chris Weinke (fourth round, Panthers, 2001) and Kyle Orton (fourth round, Bears, 2005) - were drafted after the third round as Prescott was.
"It's impossible to have experience when you're a rookie. Everything you do is new," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said.
"... So what you try to do, you try to maximize those opportunities to help your guys get better, and you try to create game-like situations on the practice field, so hopefully when they make the transition to preseason games you can handle that. And the next step for them is from the preseason to the regular season, as we all know, so just inexperience.
"A lot of the rookies we've drafted here the last few years have been big-school guys who have had a lot of experience and have played in a big-time college environment.
"Even though there is a huge transition for every rookie coming into the National Football League, if you've played in those environments, hopefully that transition is a little more smooth as opposed to maybe a smaller school guy who hasn't played as much."
The Cowboys, with Ezekiel Elliott slated to join Prescott in the backfield, will become the first team since the Washington Redskins in 2012 to start the season with rookies at running back and quarterback.
The 2012 Redskins went 9-6 in the 15 games quarterback Robert Griffin III and running back Alfred Morris started together, and the Redskins won the NFC East.
"It definitely is a challenge; it can be a challenge," said Morris, who signed with the Cowboys in the offseason. "But with Dak, the sky is the limit. Yeah, he's young, and he's going to have to learn a lot, but he's ahead of most rookie quarterbacks.
"A challenge, yes, but I feel like they shouldn't write us off. We're still going to be able to run the offense we want to run, and do some of the things we want to do and be successful doing it."
Prescott has not found the lights too bright so far. In three preseason games, he completed 39 of 50 passes for 454 yards with five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 137.8 passer rating. He also ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Prescott and Elliott have given the Cowboys faith they are better prepared to handle the absence of Romo than last season when the team went 1-11 without its starting quarterback.
"To think that with Tony's experience over the last 10 years that a rookie can come in and do that, that's challenging," Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said. "But you have to give Dak credit. He's studied. He's worked hard. That's what I mean by that poise that he has. It doesn't just come because he got lucky. He's worked at that, and he's studied it.
"Sure, you've got to do things to put us all in position to be successful, and he's no different. But I think our offense will continue to be an attacking offense. That's what we pride ourselves in. I give 1/8offensive coordinator Scott3/8 Linehan a lot of credit with that, because he's done that with a lot of different quarterbacks."
