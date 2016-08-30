How would Will Muschamp feel if a player didn’t stand for anthem?

With San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick making a statement by sitting during the national anthem, the question came to Columbia.
How would South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp react if one of his players did the same?
“As an American citizen, I would be extremely disappointed if one of our players did not stand during the national anthem,” Muschamp said. “Certainly that’s their right, and I would have a discussion with the player to find out what his beliefs were and understand where he was coming from.”
