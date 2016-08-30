Livingston’s dream takes him to Poland, a new home away from home

Warsaw, Poland might just become Jason Livingston’s home away from home.
About a month removed from his first overseas professional football season with the Warsaw Dukes of the Polish League of American Football, the Myrtle Beach native already has plans on going back.
“It’s definitely something I plan on doing again,” said Livingston, who joined the team two games into the season in early May and returned to the U.S. following the conclusion of the season in late July. “I think I’m going to head back to the same team. They already offered me to come back.”
That is, of course, if his stint there doesn’t lead to a bigger stage. The Dukes provided him with a highlight reel and he has created an online account to further get his name out there.
“It’s possible I could get myself looked at by the CFL maybe or something like that,” said Livingston, who scored 13 touchdowns and was named the league’s special teams returner of the year following the season. “It’s good to go over there, and if you dominate like you’re supposed to, good things could happen for you.”
It definitely does [make me more eager]. I put my highlight tape on social media. I had got contacted by a few guys here that I played ball with in the past and they were like ‘What’s next for you, man?’ And they were suggesting that I do a CFL tryout and I was like ‘Yeah, I’ve been thinking about that, too.’ So I may do a CFL tryout coming up here soon maybe. I have to look into it.
Livingston, one of two Americans on the team per league rules, played the majority of the time at wide receiver, catching 10 touchdown passes while scoring three more on runs. He played a little defensive back in the playoffs when called upon.
Coming from a country where football rules, Livingston quickly became a leader for the Dukes, who finished 9-2 after being ousted in the semifinals of the playoffs.
“They looked up to me big time,” he said. “One of the receivers that I played with, he got his self attached to me quick and wanted to learn everything. I was teaching him everything and he actually made the national team. You know, he had a pretty good season and made their national team, so I was proud of him for that. He came a long way. He had got an award for most improved, so I was proud of him for that.”
However, joining the squad a couple games into the season put him under the microscope early.
“My first day at practice we were doing one-on-ones; that’s one of the first things we did. You know, everybody’s eager to see what you can do, so they were all watching,” Livingston said. “When I got up to go, everybody’s watching. So it was just funny to me, and they were just like ‘Wow. Wow, you’re so fast. How do you come off the ball so fast?’ and like ‘How do you break the press?’ and just questions about my position the most.
“The guys who played my position wanted to know the most. They wanted to know everything – everything. Like they would ask ‘Why’d you do this? Why’d you do that? Why’d you do this?’ They’re just eager to learn everything. It was also a good coaching experience for me, too, because I coached a lot.”
During one game he did something he never had.
“For the first time in my career ever playing football, I scored five touchdowns in one game,” Livingston said. “I won’t ever forget that.”
Off the field was where the transition was the biggest, Livingston said.
The food was different. I mean, they had your Burger Kings, your McDonald’s, Subway, but like the food there is healthy. They eat healthier over there than here, so I had to adjust to the different tastes. McDonald’s [there] didn’t taste like McDonald’s here; it tastes different. So food was a big one. The language, of course, is big. One of the cool things was the public transportation there. It was amazing. You’re not ever stuck. You can always just hop on a bus and get around and go where you need to go. So that was a pretty cool thing.
Livingston said the public transportation was “amazing,” and he learned other tips early on from his roommate, the team’s other American from Florida.
“That really helped me out with things,” the Conway High grad said. “And he was there about a month before I got there, so he kind of had a little bit of the system down pat. It was good to have him in my corner.”
Just experiencing how different life is. Over there it’s super safe. You know, like over here the crime rate’s crazy. Over there, citizens can’t have guns. It’s frowned upon for citizens to have guns. And the police … I think you have to wait two years before you carry a gun. And they only get like five bullets a year. It’s super safe. It’s just super safe. That was the biggest thing to me. That’s what really stood out to me, just how safe it was.
Not long after, he was feeling right at home.
“It was amazing, man – nothing short. It was such a great experience,” Livingston said. “I’m glad I got that opportunity. I saw life differently, a different culture, and I learned a lot. I learned a little bit of another language. Polish language is – I must say – one of the hardest languages to learn.”
On the way home, Livingston ran into a friend from back home, Jeremy Howard, who had been in Lodz, Poland to help with a basketball camp during a Christian mission trip. While both were in the country at the same time, they didn’t get a chance to catch up until meeting in the airport. They talked for about an hour, mostly about the impact they had made on others.
“We just talked about how we could try to impact – not just lives over there or over here – but especially home,” Livingston said. “We want to do whatever we can to show people that, you know, you can be something in life. With everything going on in this world today, you want to try to be a positive role model for our youth because they’re the most important people. And with everything that we have going on [in the world], it’s kind of scary that our youth have to grow up and see this and they’re going to want to do what they see.
“So if they see somebody doing something positive, then you can change someone’s life. We both believe in that. We always try to touch our audience, touch the people who look up to us the most. Because you never really know who’s looking up to you, so I’m a very positive guy, so I always try to motivate.”
Now back in Myrtle Beach, Livingston has returned to his job as a merchandiser for The Yahnis Company, a beverage distributor out of Conway. “They supported me fully this entire situation. They understood,” he said. “They understood that I was following my dream. They stood behind me 100 percent.”
Life happens. You know, things in life happen. Right now I’m just taking advantage of every opportunity I can while I can. So that’s just kind of where I’m at now. I’m not like looking at the long term of it yet. Right now I just feel so still in to it. I feel like I can still compete at a high level. I guess once I lose that competitiveness about me, once I feel like I can’t compete at a competitive level I guess I’ll kind of give it up and I’ll try coaching.
While Livingston said playing overseas isn’t “something you’re going to get rich off of by any means,” he plans to keep his dream alive, wherever that sends him in the future.
Everything was paid for. I came home with a little money. It wasn’t like I came back broke, but it’s not something you’re going to get rich off of by any means. It’s really like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of deal. You get to go somewhere different and play the sport you love and also teach the sport you love. And that’s kind of what I took from it for the most part. But they let me understand that before I left.
“I think I’m going to keep football in my life for a really long time, because it’s been nothing but special to me,” Livingston said. “It’s been nothing but a blessing; that’s all it’s brought to me.”
