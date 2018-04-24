Why the Cleveland Browns will screw up again if they don't do this in the NFL Draft

Today it's Baker Mayfield.
Last week it was Sam Darnold - and Josh Allen.
Maybe it will be Josh Rosen on Wednesday. Perhaps even Lamar Jackson and Mason Rudolph will be the favorites sometime Thursday before the NFL Draft commences that night.
Yes, it's pretty ridiculous trying to speculate who the Cleveland Browns will take with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
While Mayfield reportedly has emerged as the front-runner to go No. 1, I think the Browns need to do a non-Browns thing this time around.
"They must draft a quarterback here," many are saying, despite the fact that Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb appear to be can't-miss prospects.
I've heard no consensus on which of these four (perhaps even six) quarterbacks is the best among the group. All of them have pluses and minuses.
Let's look at the minuses, because that's where the real danger lies.
Mayfield is too small at just under 6-foot-1, Sam Darnold was turnover-prone in college, Josh Allen is considered by many a "project" and Josh Rosen has been said to be the most ready but with the lowest ceiling. Some are already saying Lamar Jackson should consider changing positions (stereotype anyone?) and not much is being said about Rudolph.
So, let me get this straight: Those who are saying the Browns can't afford to screw this up are the same ones saying they should take one of these flawed quarterbacks? Seems illogical and risky.
If I'm Cleveland, which has an above-average and going-into-his-prime aged quarterback already in Tyrod Taylor, I'm taking Barkley. A quality running back is a non-elite quarterback's best friend (see Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott). Chubb also is attractive as the Cleveland pass rush would become elite with Chubb on one side and Myles Garrett on the other.
Both appear to check out on all accounts. There are minuses, though, that have to do with factors other than their ability to play and have a potential big impact. Both have to do with the positions they play. Is it a reach to take a running back who might last 10 years in the league at No. 1? Perhaps. Is defensive end a position worth using No. 1 on - again? Also a fair question.
If we're worried about "the Browns being the Browns" argument, the biggest risk is taking a quarterback at No. 1. Could any of the top four flop? Yes. Could any of them - or even Jackson or Rudolph - become franchise changers? Sure.
But let's not forget that the Browns have the fourth pick as well. Relying on getting Barkley at No. 4 would be a gamble, as the New York Giants might just scoop him up at No. 2. Even if the Browns don't take a quarterback at No. 1, it is guaranteed at least one of those guys will be available at No. 4.
So let's look at some potential scenarios. "With the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select ..."
- A quarterback (think Carson Wentz). Most think they should, and let's say he becomes a star, and Barkley falls to No. 4 because the Giants elect to take Chubb or a quarterback at No. 2. While risky, this is an ideal scenario for Cleveland.
- Saquon Barkley. The Browns then hope the quarterback they like best falls to No. 4, and poof, it happens. This is less risky than the scenario above and the outcome is the same.
- A quarterback (heeeere's Johnny ... Manziel, part deuce) The Browns select a QB bust at No. 1 , but they land Barkley or Chubb at No. 4. One out of two isn't bad, but Cleveland will once again be blamed for missing on a QB. Bye Johnny.
- Saquon Barkley at No. 1 and the quarterback they least covet at No. 4. Then you have a running back for the future and a quarterback you can try to develop while getting a few years out of Taylor. Not ideal, but could work.
There are clearly other scenarios, but the point is this: The risk-reward is much higher in taking a quarterback at No. 1. The overall reward is higher, in my opinion, if you take Barkley and then take a risk on one of these four QBs later.
Let's face it: Peyton Manning, as sure of a thing as I've seen in my lifetime, isn't waiting to hear his name called in this draft. That being said, a Wentz-type QB could be - you know, one who grades out much higher than some expected. There also could be a bunch of Ryan Leafs (or is it leaves?) sitting there. And then in jail or rehab or both.
It's hard telling.
But getting the best player available often is the smartest way to go - especially if you can get one of these quarterbacks as well. And that's exactly where the Browns sit.
With a roster that is already starting to look a million times better - with additions of Jarvis Landry, Taylor and, let's not forget, a potentially resurgent Josh Gordon - I agree with all that the Browns can't afford to screw this up. The future looks bright.
With the setup of having two top-four picks, it appears only one thing could get in the way: the Browns being the Browns.
While clearly not the popular opinion, I think they've got to pick Barkley at No. 1 or else they'll regret it for years. I understand the cries for a franchise quarterback in Cleveland for what seems like forever (Google Cleveland QB jersey). However, all those other years the Browns didn't have a good quarterback on the roster, but this year they do.
They shouldn't allow outside pressure to force them into a bad move. It's happened too often.
But this time's different. The rest of the roster has been upgraded to where I can guarantee Cleveland won't be drafting at No. 1 again next season. If the Browns screw this up, they'll wind up being one of those teams mired in consecutive 6-10 to 8-8 seasons, which in the long term is no man's land.
It's better to be really bad than to be mediocre because you then have a chance to build through the draft. And Cleveland knows this better than anyone.
If they draft a bust at No. 1, all the momentum they've gained over this offseason will be wasted.
In this case, it's better to be safe than sorry.
