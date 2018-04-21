Want to meet NFL players and win cash while fishing? Mike Tolbert's got you covered

Are you a fisherman who would like to meet some former and current NFL players and have a chance at winning $30,000?
Former Coastal Carolina standout running back Mike Tolbert is providing just that atmosphere through his non-profit, the SPADE Foundation, next month in Charleston.
Tolbert, currently an NFL free agent, is teaming up with the Southern Redfish Cup to host the Tolbert Celebrity SPADE Foundation Inshore Challenge on May 18-19 at The Bristol Marina.
The entry fee for two-person teams is $750, and the top 10 teams at the three-fish weigh-in will win prizes. The top prize of $30,000 goes to the winners, with other monetary prices going to second through ninth and a merchandise package going to the 10th-place duo.
A $250 concert package that includes four tickets is also available, as a "top country artist" will be performing in connection with the fishing event.
"If you haven’t signed up yet you better hurry," Tolbert posted on his Instagram page. "The cut off is coming up and we don’t have a lot of spots left."
According to the Southern Redfish Cup's Facebook page, current and former NFL players to be on hand include: Christian McCaffrey, Ron Parker, Devin Taylor, Josh Norman, Jonathan Stewart, Antonio Cromartie, Fozzy Whitaker, Marcus Lattimore and Tajh Boyd.
To register and find tournament rules, visit the tournament's website.
