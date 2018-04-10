Whether he wins a Super Bowl with the Cardinals or not, I'm a Baker Mayfield fan now

It takes a lot to win me over most of the time.
But I admit that I have a couple big weaknesses: prophecies and conspiracy theories.
For that reason, I am now able to overlook all of the baggage that comes with Baker Mayfield and say that I am a fan of the Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma.
All it took was his visit to a physic.
In a video posted on the NFL's Twitter account, Mayfield is shown visiting a psychic, Tarot Cards and all, ahead of this month's NFL Draft. You can tell that he's skeptical as it begins, with him smiling at the camera as if it were some kind of joke.
He cockily tells the psychic, "Normally I wouldn't do this, but you open up portals, don't you?" She responds, "No, I don't open up portals. I just connect with your energy, that's all, and pick up whatever I sense around you, so none of that portal stuff."
She then points out that he can get things done easily and "when people are not productive it drives you up the wall." He turns to whomever came with him standing off camera and gives a smile that seems to say, "How did she know that?" while still maintaining his skepticism.
She soon reveals that he's not worrying much, his plans will be playing out soon and that his family is behind him. Another card reveals that he's doing really well in his first season, and he asks, "What about wins?" She reiterates that "you're doing real well, yeah."
She reveals that his mom is his biggest fan, which he says is true, and she asks for his right hand only to reveal that he'll live a long life. "I'm going to live until I'm about 120," he responds sarcastically.
She delves more into his personal life, mainly marriage and such, and he finally seems to take it a bit seriously. "This is creepy," he says.
Oh, there's more, folks. He talks about how his mom would make sure he does the marriage thing right and admits that "lazy people do drive me crazy, too." Someone appears to be all of a sudden buying in.
Super Bowls in his future?— NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2018
He'll get drafted by...?@OU_Football's @BakerMayfield sat down with a psychic at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/K018VloTqK
"Pretty different. I didn't know if I believed in it until now."
He tells the psychic, "You're very good at what you do."
Then comes the money card. He pulls out a card showing the Arizona Cardinals, a team that needs a quarterback of the future and has been projected to be a good fit for him by some draft experts.
"If this turns out to be true, there's going to be some weird stuff going around here," he says.
After ending the reading, the psychic is given Mayfield's birthday so she can create a star chart that would give insight based on astrology.
"I feel really good with this kid. Wherever he's going, he's gonna end up going to the Super Bowl. I feel really good with him, yeah. I don't know what year. I just see Super Bowl around this kid. He's awesome, yeah."
This is some pretty serious stuff. We got the team and the fact he'll make it to the Super Bowl. As to whether he'll win one or not wasn't answered. Nor was it asked.
Nonetheless, these are some intriguing predictions. And heck, I'd trust a psychic over a draft analyst anyway; surely their track record is better.
For now, Mayfield's my favorite of the four quarterbacks who are expected to be first-round draft picks. And yes, this is all it took.
I'm not putting him in a Super Bowl myself; I'm no psychic. I'm rather saying he's grown on me because I love a good prophecy.
Now, the other three have a chance to win me over as well. Perhaps Josh Allen will tell of how he was abducted by aliens out in the Wyoming mountains. Or maybe Josh Rosen will reveal how he has been haunted by ghosts in his wealthy parents' lavish house. Perhaps Sam Darnold will tell of how he's hung out with Bigfoot in the California woods.
Come on, guys. It's time to step up your game. The draft is just around the corner, and it's not as if any of your on-field play in college has impressed me much. A good conspiracy or prophecy could easily change my opinion.
It has with Mayfield.
Now it's pretty different. I didn't know if I believed in him until now.
