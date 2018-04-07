NASCAR on Fox feature on Loris' Jonathan Willard set to air before Sunday's race

Jonathan Willard's career path hasn't exactly been linear.
For many years, football dominated his life. He was a standout at Loris High School and he was a star Clemson before getting a shot in the NFL, where he was unable to earn a roster spot with the Tennessee Titans.
Now, he's a pit crew member for one of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR teams.
His story, he says via Instagram, will be told in a mini documentary ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race on Fox affiliate FS1.
"Just want every one to know that Fox Did a small documentary on me and it will be showed before the NASCAR race tomorrow," Willard wrote on Instagram just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. "Loris is on the map in the NASCAR scene. Please set dvr's and watch and hear a piece of my life story. Thanks everyone"
Details of the story have not been revealed, but it would be surprising if it didn't include another memorable story involving the former standout linebacker.
Willard played a hero in 2013 when he was an NFL rookie headed from South Carolina to the Titans training camp in Nashville. He alerted a woman to pull over on an interstate because her vehicle was on fire and helped the woman, her three children and a dog exit the vehicle before it exploded.
While it's unclear how long the feature on Willard will be, he indicated there's more to his story yet to be told.
"Thanks to @nascaronfox for hearing some of my story," another post read. "Doing this makes me want to write my life’s story. What do y’all think?"
NASCAR RaceDay is at 12:30 p.m. on FS1, with the race following at 2 p.m. on the same channel.
