How the Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. is playing everyone and they don't even know it

Man, Odell Beckham Jr. is elusive.
A juke, a cut and a spin and no one can seem to keep up.
He's pretty darn impressive on the field, too.
The New York Giants' electrifying receiver is dominating the sports news cycle lately, and the reasons behind it aren't that flattering. Yet, somehow, I have to admit that this guy is winning.
He's playing everyone and he'll eventually be laughing all the way to the bank.
It was just a little over two weeks ago that a now-viral video popped up allegedly showing Beckham and a woman lying on a bed with a pizza, a brown cigarette and a powdery white substance. It was quite bizarre and hard to completely make out.
Nonetheless, why a player would possibly engage in such an act (let alone allow it to be caught on video) is hard to understand. It’s prompted Giants owner John Mara to say that he is tired of answering questions about Beckham’s antics off the field.
Of course, it’s not the first time he’s caused controversy off the field. Remember when pictures surfaced of Beckham - and some teammates - on a boat in Miami just six days before a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers? Yeah, that one didn’t go over too well either.
How about on the field? Think about the scuffles, mainly the childish (and dangerous) feud he had with Coastal Carolina product Josh Norman in 2016. And, oh yeah, remember the "dog peeing" celebration? Very mature.
There’s no doubt the guy is a hot head (and I don’t think it has anything to do with the blonde tips). He’s also a guy coming off an injury, and a fractured ankle isn’t exactly a minor one.
Yet, some, including Denver Broncos standout Von Miller, believe Beckham should be the highest-paid player in the league.
Don’t count me as one of them. Nor do I believe that he deserves to be the highest-paid receiver in the league. None of the above screams out franchise player to me.
Aside from off-the-field, on-the-field and injury issues, let’s take a look at some stats. Since he was injured most of last year, we’ll use 2016 as an example.
Beckham was third in receptions (101), fifth in touchdowns (10) and third in yards (1,367). Those stats are pretty impressive, but he’s not No. 1 in any category.
Yet, he’s still young at 25 and it’s likely a potential contract would take into effect future expectations - or upside as the experts like to call it. I get that.
But will the Notorious BIG Effect - “Mo Money Mo Problems” - occur? It’s hard telling, which makes signing Beckham long term quite a gamble.
Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman said “you don’t quit on talent” Tuesday but left it open as to whether Beckham is on the trade block. Teams are reportedly lining up to gauge his availability.
If I were Gettleman, I’d deal Beckham the minute I get an offer substantial enough to make the move.
The guy is a ticking time bomb. And just wait until he holds out because he isn’t getting the money he believes he deserves. And don’t forget that while the Giants didn’t discipline him over the video, the NFL ultimately could.
So now you possibly wind up with a guy who’ll have to sit during a suspension.
For all the upside, there’s a lot of downside. Yet Beckham somehow appears to have all the leverage in negotiations.
Therefore, either the Giants or another team will ultimately end up paying this guy a lot of money.
They just better hope they aren't getting juked.
