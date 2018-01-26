With the Harlem Globetrotters in town recently, Houston Texans Jadeveon Clowney (pictured), Jonathan Joseph and Benardrick McKinney took the opportunity to display their basketball skills.
With the Harlem Globetrotters in town recently, Houston Texans Jadeveon Clowney (pictured), Jonathan Joseph and Benardrick McKinney took the opportunity to display their basketball skills. Stew Milne AP
With the Harlem Globetrotters in town recently, Houston Texans Jadeveon Clowney (pictured), Jonathan Joseph and Benardrick McKinney took the opportunity to display their basketball skills. Stew Milne AP

Football

Watch what happened when USC alums Clowney, Joseph took on the Harlem Globetrotters

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 26, 2018 08:06 PM

With the Harlem Globetrotters in town recently, Houston Texans Jadeveon Clowney, Jonathan Joseph and Benardrick McKinney took the opportunity to display their basketball skills.

The Texans trio – which included a pair of South Carolina Gamecock alums in Clowney and Joseph – did drills with the Globetrotters before taking them on in a game of P-I-G and knockout.

A YouTube video posted by the Globetrotters showed some pretty funny scenes that took place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  