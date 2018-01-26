Watch what happened when USC alums Clowney, Joseph took on the Harlem Globetrotters

With the Harlem Globetrotters in town recently, Houston Texans Jadeveon Clowney, Jonathan Joseph and Benardrick McKinney took the opportunity to display their basketball skills.
The Texans trio – which included a pair of South Carolina Gamecock alums in Clowney and Joseph – did drills with the Globetrotters before taking them on in a game of P-I-G and knockout.
A YouTube video posted by the Globetrotters showed some pretty funny scenes that took place.
Never miss a local story.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments