Conway native Junior Hemingway recorded 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL after a productive collegiate career at Michigan.
Conway native Junior Hemingway recorded 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL after a productive collegiate career at Michigan. David Eulitt MCT
Conway native Junior Hemingway recorded 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL after a productive collegiate career at Michigan. David Eulitt MCT

Football

What Conway’s Hemingway had to say about Titans-Chiefs officiating debacle

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 07, 2018 09:24 PM

You can count Conway native Junior Hemingway among those who thought the officiating in Saturday’s Titans-Chiefs game was flawed.

Many questioned several of the calls, and it was reported that head official Jeff Triplette decided to retire after the poor performance.

Hemingway, who played for the Chiefs from 2012-14, was one of the many who were left with questions.

“1. Unless the rules have changed, Marcus Mariota fumbled that ball on [Derrick Johnson’s] blitz sack! 2. When [Travis] Kelce got knocked out of the game the refs most definitely missed the helmet to helmet call! 3. Mariota was definitely [past] the line of scrimmage when he threw that pass that got batted back to him that needed to be challenged! Unless [the] ruling on the field prevented it from being challenged.... I don’t see why it shouldn’t have been challenged!” Hemingway posted to Facebook on Saturday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of the focus nationally was on the non-fumble play, which appeared to be a blown call.

When someone brought to Hemingway’s attention the fact that Triplette reportedly retired, Hemingway replied: “Damn he did?”

Nonetheless, Kansas City led 21-3 at halftime and wound up losing 22-21.

Hemingway recorded 25 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL after a productive collegiate career at Michigan.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State

    In Saturday’s commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin where he finished his college football career, Wilson retold the story, in new detail, of being pushed out of N.C. State by former football coach Tom O’Brien after the 2010 season.

Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State

Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State 1:37

Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State

Cam Newton helps kids take their dreams to the extreme 2:05

Cam Newton helps kids take their dreams to the extreme
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman gets greeted by Snoop Dogg 2:02

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman gets greeted by Snoop Dogg

View More Video