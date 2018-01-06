Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman walks off the field for the last time this year following a loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
Report: Josh Norman creates league of his own and Cam Newton is joining in

By David Wetzel

January 06, 2018 04:50 PM

Josh Norman now has a league of his own.

According to a report from FoxCarolina.com, the Coastal Carolina alumnus and cornerback for the Washington Redskins is starting a 7-on-7 high school football league in his native Greenwood.

Fox Carolina reports that Norman says via a press release that the league will “provide opportunities for youth … utilizing training, leadership and football as tools to engage youth physically, academically and socially.”

Norman said the league will include Upstate travel teams and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a team entered, according to the report.

The league will include an “East Meets West” tournament in Dallas this summer, Fox Carolina reports.

