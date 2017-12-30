This out-of-market NFL team has been on TV in Myrtle Beach every week, report says

Feel like you’ve seen every Pittsburgh Steelers game this season?
It might be because you have.
According to 506 Sports, a website that provides coverage maps for regional NFL, college football and MLB broadcasts, Myrtle Beach is one of two out-of-market areas to have had the Steelers broadcast in its market every week this season.
1) Norfolk VA and Myrtle Beach SC got to see every Steelers game this season.— 506 Sports (@506sports) December 30, 2017
Most of the rest of VA and the Carolinas only missed 1 or 2. So did Wisconsin for some reason.
In fact, the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday on WBTW, the Myrtle Beach area’s local CBS affiliate.
Norfolk, Virginia is the other market to have had access to Pittsburgh games all season.
According to 506 Sports, most of the rest of Virginia, the Carolinas and Wisconsin missed only one or two games this season.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
