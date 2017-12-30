Many of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ games have been broadcast on local CBS affiliate WBTW this season.
Many of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ games have been broadcast on local CBS affiliate WBTW this season. Steven Senne AP
Many of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ games have been broadcast on local CBS affiliate WBTW this season. Steven Senne AP

Football

This out-of-market NFL team has been on TV in Myrtle Beach every week, report says

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 30, 2017 05:30 PM

Feel like you’ve seen every Pittsburgh Steelers game this season?

It might be because you have.

According to 506 Sports, a website that provides coverage maps for regional NFL, college football and MLB broadcasts, Myrtle Beach is one of two out-of-market areas to have had the Steelers broadcast in its market every week this season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In fact, the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday on WBTW, the Myrtle Beach area’s local CBS affiliate.

Norfolk, Virginia is the other market to have had access to Pittsburgh games all season.

According to 506 Sports, most of the rest of Virginia, the Carolinas and Wisconsin missed only one or two games this season.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State

    In Saturday’s commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin where he finished his college football career, Wilson retold the story, in new detail, of being pushed out of N.C. State by former football coach Tom O’Brien after the 2010 season.

Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State

Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State 1:37

Seahawks' Russell Wilson recalls being forced out of NC State

Cam Newton helps kids take their dreams to the extreme 2:05

Cam Newton helps kids take their dreams to the extreme
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman gets greeted by Snoop Dogg 2:02

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman gets greeted by Snoop Dogg

View More Video