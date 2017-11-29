See how NFL players will put their best foot forward during this week’s action

For at least one week each NFL season, players are permitted to truly put their best foot forward.
Dozens of NFL players will take the gridiron with their respective causes in mind, heart and on their feet as part of this year’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.
On most occasions, players are only permitted to wear personalized footwear — without being offensive or expressing personal views — during pregame warmups. However, during Week 13 they are allowed to sport cleats of their choice, placing their cause firmly on their feet.
The “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign was introduced in 2015. In its first two years of existence, more than 500 players have supported causes near and dear to them.
A large share of the participants unveiled their custom-made cleats on Wednesday. Many sought to bring awareness to different diseases and illnesses, while others sought to shed light on other worthy causes.
Here is what Washington Redskins defensive back and former Coastal Carolina standout Josh Norman will be wearing during Thursday night’s game against Dallas.
.@J_No24 will support @Norman_Starz24 & his effort to enrich the lives of children through fitness, sport and teamwork during #MyCauseMyCleats: https://t.co/rVhRndGX0v pic.twitter.com/7DxdG3gTob— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 28, 2017
Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles paid homage to first responders with his personalized cleats.
First responders were role models for @BBortles5's life growing up.— #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) November 28, 2017
He'll honor them this Sunday for #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/G9H50kA389
Touched by his experience at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is lending a hand to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network of 22 nonprofit medical facilities across North America.
#MyCauseMyCleats : 2011 When I participated in the NC vs SC Shrine Bowl Game. This experience changed my life. @shrinershosp pic.twitter.com/hfeF4P3nEi— Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 30, 2017
Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson had our nation’s troops in mind with the design of his personalized cleats.
Without the soldiers we’d be nothing. Thank you!! #WoundedWarriors #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/KZaXxbubRR— Avery Williamson (@AWilliamson54) November 29, 2017
And what will likely cause a stir among some, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will show his support of Colin Kaepernick through his footwear.
Rishard Matthews bringing Colin Kaepernick's 'Know Your Rights' message to NFL field on his cleats - ... pic.twitter.com/GoR2O2q4R7— Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) November 29, 2017
For a look at other shoes that will be worn during this week of football, visit “My Cause, My Cleats” at nfl.com.
