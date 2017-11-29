Mike Daniels of the Green Bay Packers hopes to bring awareness to the perils of bullying by way of his cleats this weekend.
Football

See how NFL players will put their best foot forward during this week’s action

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

November 29, 2017 10:20 PM

For at least one week each NFL season, players are permitted to truly put their best foot forward.

Dozens of NFL players will take the gridiron with their respective causes in mind, heart and on their feet as part of this year’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign.

On most occasions, players are only permitted to wear personalized footwear — without being offensive or expressing personal views — during pregame warmups. However, during Week 13 they are allowed to sport cleats of their choice, placing their cause firmly on their feet.

The “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign was introduced in 2015. In its first two years of existence, more than 500 players have supported causes near and dear to them.

A large share of the participants unveiled their custom-made cleats on Wednesday. Many sought to bring awareness to different diseases and illnesses, while others sought to shed light on other worthy causes.

Here is what Washington Redskins defensive back and former Coastal Carolina standout Josh Norman will be wearing during Thursday night’s game against Dallas.

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles paid homage to first responders with his personalized cleats.

Touched by his experience at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is lending a hand to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network of 22 nonprofit medical facilities across North America.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson had our nation’s troops in mind with the design of his personalized cleats.

And what will likely cause a stir among some, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews will show his support of Colin Kaepernick through his footwear.

For a look at other shoes that will be worn during this week of football, visit “My Cause, My Cleats” at nfl.com.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

