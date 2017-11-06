NFL’s infamous bully resurfaces, only to whine about being a victim himself

Oh, joy! Richie Incognito has resurfaced.
And guess what? He’s sharing his opinions.
No, he’s not throwing out racial slurs or homophobic language this time.
Instead, he’s whining.
The man who had enough energy to constantly bully former teammate Jonathan Martin while with the Miami Dolphins, allegations found to be true via an NFL investigation – and play a full NFL schedule – is the same guy who now plays for the Buffalo Bills and is complaining about Thursday night games.
In fairness, he has plenty to moan about as the Bills failed to show up last Thursday in what transpired to be a 34-21 beatdown from the almighty New York Jets. (Wait, isn’t that the team that many folks thought would go 0-16 this year?)
Incognito said of Thursday games, per ESPN: “They suck. They throw a wrench in our schedule. It’s absolutely ridiculous that we have to do this. As physical as this game is, as much work and preparation that goes into this, to force us to play games on four-day weeks, it’s completely unfair and [expletive]. The league makes money off it, and that’s all they care about anyway.”
The money part? Fair point. However, get over it.
Enough about the Thursday night games.
Yes, it is a quick turnaround if you’re coming off a Sunday game. However, you then get an extended rest period afterward.
In fact, it just so happens that the Jets were also playing on a short week. Funny how you don’t hear those guys complaining.
Instead it’s good ole Richie, the man best known for the 2013 bullying scandal that was followed by a lengthy suspension.
Some thought his career was done. But that wasn’t the case.
You can always count on Rex Ryan, right? Well, not to make the playoffs. But I digress.
The former Jets and Bills controversial coach welcomed Incognito with open arms, giving him a chance to resurrect his career.
And Incognito has done just that.
Until last week, few probably realized he was still in the league. And as an offensive lineman, most of the time that’s a good thing.
The men in the trenches almost never score touchdowns. The biggest mention they receive during a game is when they’re caught holding.
Therefore, the less you hear their name, the better the job they’re probably doing.
Incognito had done a pretty good job of staying out the limelight after becoming a self-pronounced “pariah” following Bullygate.
But these Thursday night games are just too much apparently.
On Friday, Incognito doubled down, offering more insight to his feelings.
“I feel like dog----, but I had a rough go,” Incognito told MMQB.com Friday morning via BuffaloNews.com. “I had to take some painkillers for my ankle (before the game) and then I got motion sick on the flight home. I got home at 2:45 a.m. and I couldn’t get to sleep, so I laid in bed until 6 a.m. So yeah, I’m working on three hours of sleep. That’s it. The short week got me. Short Week 1, Richie Incognito 0.
“And I do acknowledge the fact that I sound like a whiny [expletive]. My phone’s been blowing up this morning – ‘Why you pouting about Thursday?’ … Just give me seven days to prepare for the Jets!”
Well, he kind of makes my point for me.
So let’s rehash. He whines about Thursday games and then comes full circle by characterizing himself as a whiny b … baby.
In Richie’s case, the old saying of “any press is good press” doesn’t apply.
Jonathan Martin is long gone from the game, having retired more than two years ago.
However, whenever I hear his name or Incognito’s, I think of the bullying scandal, and I bet many of you do as well.
So, Richie, for our sake and yours: Go back to the trenches where you can exist quietly.
You were doing a heck of a job of that until Thursday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
