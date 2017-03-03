CCU’s Henderson outruns Florida State’s Cook, LSU’s Fournette in NFL Combine’s 40-yard dash

De’Angelo Henderson proved on Friday that his skills are on par with some of the top NFL draft running back prospects.
The former Coastal Carolina star tied for fourth in the 40-yard dash (4.48) at the NFL Scouting Combine. His time bested those of top prospects Dalvin Cook of Florida State (4.49) and LSU’s Leonard Fournette (4.51), and he tied with Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey.
Those three are considered the top three running back prospects in the draft according to cbssports.com.
Henderson tied for ninth in the bench press, putting up 20 reps, and tied for 12th in both the vertical (34.0) and broad (10 feet) jumps.
