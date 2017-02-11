Carlos Monarrez: Why NFL teams are unlikely to make Jabrill Peppers a first-round pick

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.11 Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:56 USC trustee on owning Adolf Hitler painting and displaying it in SC museum

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

2:05 Cam Newton helps kids take their dreams to the extreme

2:02 Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman gets greeted by Snoop Dogg