Carlos Monarrez: Why NFL teams are unlikely to make Jabrill Peppers a first-round pick

There's a good chance that Jabrill Peppers won't be a first-round NFL draft pick.
Before you kick off your maize-and-blue slippers and lace up your maize-and-blue sneakers and run to your computer, pushing aside your Bo Schembechler bobblehead so you can fire off an angry email or start a thread on a message board, understand something: Peppers falling out of the first round of the draft wouldn't be an altogether bad thing.
The former Michigan football Swiss Army knife did it all on the college football field. He played everywhere. He played 10 positions - in a single game.
But that's not good in the in the eyes of the NFL, which loves to fit round pegs into round holes.
Peppers is 6 feet and 210 pounds and what he did in two seasons of football at U-M was spectacular. He was exciting and electric. He was an invaluable part of the Wolverines' success. The guy played quarterback and cornerback in the same game. I'm pretty sure, if he had stuck around another season or two, Peppers would have figured out a way to intercept himself.
But here's the problem: The NFL doesn't value versatile athletes for one simple reason. Just about every single player in the NFL is a versatile athlete.
Every player is fast, strong and smart. Just give them a chance to show what they can do, and they can do it. College players are better served by becoming an expert at one position.
And that is not Peppers. The mock drafts are starting to roll in, and NFL personnel people - a nervous, conservative bunch, by nature - seem to be growing even more nervous and conservative about Peppers. You can't blame them, because the NFL draft isn't about finding the best players, it's about talent evaluators risking their jobs and putting their livelihoods on the line by having their employers commit millions of dollars and years of effort to the development of 21-year-old men.
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper - the guruiest of them all - calls Peppers "a polarizing prospect" and a "tweener without a set position in the NFL." Kiper pegs Peppers to be a safety and had him going 16th overall to the Baltimore Ravens in his first mock draft, with this note: "The right team will get creative with him and get a star playmaker." You can almost hear 32 teams shaking their heads.
In December, fellow ESPN draftnik Todd McShay admitted that there were "more mixed opinions on Peppers in scouting circles than I was expecting." In his first mock draft in December, McShay had Peppers going No. 4 overall, as a safety/outside linebacker to the Chicago Bears. In an updated mock released Wednesday, McShay converted Peppers to safety and sent him to Washington with the 17th overall pick, noting his liability in deep zone coverage and his lack of forced turnovers and interceptions.
USA TODAY'S Nate Davis and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah both had Peppers going to the New England Patriots with the 32nd (and final) pick of the first round.
Understand this about the draft and especially about the first round. When an NFL evaluator puts a first-round grade on a player, it's a major statement within the organization. And when a player becomes a first-round pick, it's a major burden. It's a yoke that player has to carry around until he proves worthy of such an investment. It can define their career. Just ask Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron.
The first player selected in the second round? Meh. Maybe it works out, maybe it doesn't. Oh, well.
It's a strange reality. But it is reality. That doesn't mean Peppers would need to think of falling out of the first round as a failure or even as a bad thing. I truly believe it would be the best thing for him in his long-term development as an NFL player. NFL general managers, coaches and media are a lot more patient with players outside the first round. The league is a pressure cooker that demands an almost inhuman devotion over a lengthy, grinding season. Young players don't need any extra pressure.
It's a shame that the NFL can't make more room for Peppers' versatility. It would be a lot of fun to watch what he could do from so many places on the field. It would be fun to watch someone play football as a game instead of being forced into narrowly prescribed roles. But the NFL loves its roles. And in Peppers' case, the role of a player who is picked outside of the first round will be much better over the length of his career.
