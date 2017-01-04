Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt leaving early for NFL draft

University of Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt has decided to leave early for the National Football League.
The redshirt junior announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft on Twitter on Tuesday morning, the day after the Badgers beat Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl.
"Playing for the University of Wisconsin has always been a dream of mine and I am extremely fortunate to have been able to fulfill that dram," Watt said in his tweet. "After thinking over the options and discussing them with my family, I have decided that the time has come to continue my journey and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft."
Watt was named a first-team all-Big Ten performer and then an All-American by Sports Illustrated (first team) and by The Associated Press (second team) this season.
Entering the Cotton Bowl, he led the Badgers in sacks (10 1/2), tackles for loss (14 1/2) and quarterback hurries (12). Against Western Michigan, he had a sack, a forced fumble, one pass broken up and finished with four tackles.
The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Watt would join his older brothers - defensive end J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year with the Houston Texans, and fullback Derek Watt, a rookie with the San Diego Chargers - in the NFL. Both of them also played at Wisconsin.
In discussing his breakout season before the Cotton Bowl, Watt said he had a goal to become an All-American and lead the Badgers to a successful season.
"In my head, anything you put your mind to put your work to, anything is possible," he said. "As cliche as it sounds, I expected to be in this spot. I really worked hard and wanted to be in this spot really bad."
T.J. Watt joined the Wisconsin program in 2013 as a tight end and redshirted in Gary Andersen's first season as head coach.
He injured his right knee in August of 2014 and missed the entire season. After surgery and rehab, Watt injured his left knee early in the spring of 2015, which prevented him from making a favorable impression on new coach Paul Chryst and his staff.
In the summer of 2015, Watt was moved to outside linebacker and gradually became comfortable in his new home and after making it through UW's 13-game schedule in 2015 without suffering an injury, Watt attacked offseason workouts this spring and summer.
"This offseason was big for me," Watt said in August. "This was the first time I didn't have to have any surgery or any setbacks. I'm getting after it in the weight room and on the field."
J.J. Watt played his final game at UW in the 2011 Rose Bowl, a 21-19 loss to TCU. The sight of the hulking defensive end sobbing during the postgame interview still resonates with UW fans.
"We know how much this means to everybody, to everybody involved," J.J. Watt said that day. "We work 365 days a year for this. And then we come out here and don't execute."
Derek Watt played his final game at UW in the 2015 Holiday Bowl, a 23-21 victory over USC. He rushed five times for 32 yards and caught two passes for 12 yards. The sight of Derek Watt and his brother T.J., a reserve linebacker at the time, walking off the field arm in arm, their UW helmets raised toward the sky, was chilling.
T.J. Watt's last game at UW came Monday in the 24-16 victory over Western Michigan. He helped the Badgers win bowls in three consecutive seasons for only the second time in program history.
"We've been through a lot," he said after the victory. "And the way we did it today sums up our season. ... It was a great way to get the win with these guys."
As he sat in the UW locker room after the victory Monday night, Watt heard one last question:
"Are you going to take a little time before you make up your mind?"
T.J. Watt looked up and said: "I'm going to enjoy this win with the guys and figure all that stuff out later."
After helping UW finish the 2016 season with a bowl victory, T.J. Watt was ready to move on.
