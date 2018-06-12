Unlikely ambassador: Why a mix of sports and politics was a game changer this time

You might not like some of the shady, distasteful actions of his past.

You may not be a fan of the "Make America Great Again" hat that he dons.

But you have to admit what Dennis Rodman has recently accomplished is pretty darn impressive.

As President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for a historic summit on Tuesday (Monday our time) in Singapore, "The Worm" was right in the middle of the coverage. Why? Probably because in some weird way he had at least a little bit to do with it.

Rodman has bucked the trend and become friends with Kim Jong Un in recent years, reportedly bonding over basketball. The Worm took some credit for setting up the historic meeting, which ended with North Korea agreeing to "complete" denuclearization.

It was a pretty historic event and, yes, an athlete - a very strange one at that - was smack-dab in the middle of it.

Remember that debate we were having about whether or not to keep politics out of sports? Well, should we keep sports out politics? If so, this meeting may never have happened.

Of course, there's no guarantees coming from a summit in which a dictator makes "promises." However, it is at least a step in the right direction. Talking is better than not talking.

Rodman, who's known Trump for some time, having been on "Celebrity Apprentice," weeped joyfully while exclaiming his happiness about the meeting. He also reportedly had been in communication with the White House concerning the summit.

This is pretty powerful stuff for a man previously known best for his rebounding abilities, tattoos and piercings, wearing a dress and reality television.

There's been plenty of other examples throughout history showing how sports has helped to reshape the world. One, for example, hits very close to home. In 2015, the Coastal Carolina basketball team became the first Division I program to play in Cuba not long after normalizing relations with the United States.

The games took a backseat to the symbolism that was on display during that trip.

"I think it’s awesome that we get to be on the forefront of that opportunity, not just going there to play basketball and to give our guys a great experience, but they have a chance to go kind of be pioneers, be ambassadors for our country doing something that no other college program has been able to do," CCU athletic director Matt Hogue told The Sun News ahead of the trip.

That is just another example of how sports can help bridge gaps, despite the fact the bigger headlines usually indicate the opposite (think Colin Kaepernick).

As much as many people think sports and politics should be separate (remember "Shut up and dribble"?), it's impossible and unrealistic. While mixing the two doesn't always result in a good conclusion (think canceled White House visits for championship teams recently), there are times when sports help to heal a complicated world.

And as surprising of an actor in this scenario as Rodman is, he deserves some of the credit. The Worm reportedly told AP that he "should be pushing for the Nobel Peace Prize. At least give me a piece of it, something like that. An honorable mention."

To quote another basketball great, Russell Westbrook, I say: "Why not?"