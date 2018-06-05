Robot referees? The NBA's 'Twilight Zone' isn't as far-fetched as you think

"It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity . . ."

OK, so some stuff in "The Twilight Zone" doesn't seem so far fetched these days. Therefore, as I venture even further into the future with this column, understand that we're entering an environment that, like the Twilight Zone, "lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge."

I'm envisioning robot referees.

As bad as basketball officiating has proven to be, especially most recently in the NBA Finals, why not think about the prospect?

There would be plenty of benefits to such a mechanism.

First, calls would no longer be subjective. A blocking foul would be a blocking foul and a charge would be a charge. Toes that touch the paint during free throws would wind up in lane violation calls. We'd stop wasting our time waiting as refs gaze at TV monitors, and calls to the alleged Super Humans in Secaucus, New Jersey would no longer be needed.

There would no longer be "Star Calls," you know, where stars get certain calls that others don't. Players would actually have to start playing basketball instead of finding the best strategy to trick refs into thinking they were fouled.

Let's say LeBron James or Draymond Green disagreed with a call (imagine that). Well, they wouldn't have anyone to turn to when they prepare for their tantrums that are comparable to those of a 2-year-old.

In this scenario, Game 1 of the NBA Finals wouldn't have played out as it did. There would be no controversy over James' blocking foul on Kevin Durant. No one would be whining about Green's lane violation during George Hill's free throw (you know, because players never commit lane violations that go uncalled. SMH).

The J.R. Smith gaffe - forgetting the score in a tie game as the waning second ticked away before the Cavaliers could get off a good shot - never would have happened. Tristan Thompson would have never fouled Shaun Livingston en route to getting ejected with a few seconds left in over time. He also would not have thrown the ball in the face of a taunting Green while appearing to call him out for a fight in the streets.

None of it. Just basketball.

But is this what we actually want? That question probably goes deeper than you would think.

Isn't being human what makes us unique? Isn't the fact we're all flawed what makes life interesting?

So long as referees aren't so human that they are being paid off to tilt a game in one favor or another, we should take them at face value. Let's face it: We all make mistakes, some more so than others.

But the only reason we're having this discussion is because of how egregiously these referees have dropped the ball during the Finals. Yet, it's not their fault alone. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league have a responsibility to set a tone for how games will be called. They can't be called one way all season and then get special treatment on the biggest of stages.

NBA refereeing needs a reset. Players need to be made aware of the boundaries and the boundaries need to be as firm as they possibly can be.

It wouldn't be right to take the human element out of the game. Just remember: As much as we like to complain about how things aren't perfect, we don't have huge attention spans (especially these days). Therefore, if refereeing became a science and the human aspect and character were taken out of the game, we'd find other stuff to watch.

Everyone was talking about the fallout from Game 1 of the Finals despite the fact that it's the fourth straight year we've been stuck with the Golden State Warriors vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A big part of that reason is the characters involved. J.R. Smith is a goof. Draymond Green is a loudmouth. LeBron James is larger than life. Stephen Curry is passive aggressively cocky. I could go on.

But what makes us tune in is all of it. So, as the league begins to ponder fixes to these issues (I don't think robot referees will appear anytime soon), it's important that we all be careful what we wish for.

Sometimes a reset is all you need, not a complete overhaul.

"It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition," and it shouldn't be that hard to find. Besides, as bizarre as Game 1 of the Finals was, we're not quite in The Twilight Zone yet.