Former CCU hoops star again teaming with Jimmer Fredette as $2 million is up for grabs

Team Fredette is going to give it another go.
The squad, which entered The Basketball Tournament in 2017 before losing in the first round, has already secured a spot in the 2018 field, according to E.J. Gallup, a Coastal Carolina alumnus and former Myrtle Beach resident who's part of the team.
“With one tournament appearance under our belt and after getting a feel for the tournament and its challenges, we are very excited about some new additions to the roster and making a run at TBT 2018," said Gallup, who now lives in Albany, New York.
Team Fredette is named after brothers Jimmer, a former college basketball sensation, NBA player and now China basketball star, and his brother T.J., whom Gallup grew up playing against in New York.
The Basketball Tournament pits pretty much anyone not in the NBA against one another in an NCAA Tournament-style nationwide event that is televised by ESPN networks during the summertime. The winning team - and others connected to the team, including fans who help the team get into the tournament by voting - split the $2 million prize.
Tenth-seeded a year ago, Team Fredette lost to seventh-seeded Team Utah 100-97 in the first round of last year's tournament.
"Last summer was fun and we got our feet wet in TBT but [it] definitely left a bad taste in our mouths," Gallup posted on Facebook in announcing the team was going to be back in 2018.
Comments