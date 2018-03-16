How Ramon Sessions earned a contract with the Washington Wizards for rest of season

Ramon Sessions has earned the role.
The Myrtle Beach native told The Sun News on Friday that he has been signed by the Washington Wizards for the rest of the season following a pair of 10-day contracts - essentially auditions with the franchise.
Per NBA rules, a player is guaranteed a contract for the remainder of the season if a team keeps him around following two 10-day contracts.
Unlike his first 10-day contract - in which he didn't play a minute as a third-stringer behind Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier - Sessions has played as the primary backup in the past five games. In those contests, he averaged 7.2 points and 3.4 assists in 18.6 minutes per game.
The stretch included a 12-point effort against the Miami Heat last Saturday, his highest-scoring game of the season. He followed that up with a nine-point performance against Minnesota and a two-point outing against Boston.
Speaking to The Washington Post, Wizards coach Scott Brooks lauded Sessions' effort ahead of the game against the Celtics.
“We definitely like what he’s been able to do,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks told the news outlet on Wednesday night. “He’s a great guy, very coachable. Players love him. Great teammate. He’s done some good things.”
Sessions had been essentially an insurance plan for Washington as it waits for starting point guard John Wall to return from injury, but for now it appears the team plans to keep four point guards.
Sessions began the season as the New York Knicks' starting point guard but was waived Jan. 13 after falling out of the rotation. He averaged 3.7 points an 2.1 assists per game.
Sessions played for the Wizards from 2014-16 for a partial and then full season. In 2014-15, he averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 assists per game, and in 2015-16 he averaged 9.9 points and 2.9 assists per contest as John Wall's backup.
For his career, Sessions has averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 and 2.7 rebounds in 23.5 minutes playing mostly as a reserve.
