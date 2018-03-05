How Ramon Sessions just came one step closer to securing deal for rest of NBA season

Ramon Sessions didn't get a minute of playing time during his 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards.
However, his presence in the locker room was enough to earn him a second 10-day deal.
The Myrtle Beach native told The Sun News on Monday that he had again signed a temporary deal with Washington, getting him one step away from being signed for the rest of the season. Per NBA rules, a player is guaranteed a contract for the remainder of the season if a team keeps him around following two 10-day contracts.
“He’s a worker.” Wizards coach Scott Brooks told the Washington Post on Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal lauded Sessions' approach.
"He’s always been humble. He’s always been a true professional,” Wizards guard Bradley Beal told the Post. “He’s one of those guys you look back and say he was a great teammate because of his approach to the game. His respect in the locker room. His respect for the game, coming in and getting his work in, taking care of his body, treating his other teammates with respect.”
Sessions, a guard, has played for eight different teams and three of them twice, including the Wizards. It's a journey that is respected by Beal, who's played for only one team thus far in his career.
“It’s tough,” Beal said. “I could only imagine going from team to team. This is his second time being back here. That’s the sign of a true professional. A guy that sticks around, then competes his butt off. Hopefully he gets an opportunity.”
Sessions has been essentially an insurance plan for Washington as it waits for starting point guard John Wall to return from injury. Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier have gobbled up the minutes at the point since Sessions arrived.
“Ten day or one day, that name on the back of the jersey means a lot to me and my family,” Sessions told the Post of his situation in Washington.
One step closer to securing a contract for the rest of the season, Sessions plans to keep the approach that's worked for him for more than a decade.
“I’m one of those guys where you couldn’t tell if it was my 11th year or my first year,” Sessions told the Post. “I just come in and work every day like I’m still on that first-year deal. I think that’s kind of what got me here today. Where a lot of guys are probably more talented. To be here for 11 years, it’s more than talent. I just come to work every day. You couldn’t tell if I had a deal or didn’t have a deal. I’ve just always been humble.”
Comments