‘I’ve heard it all.’: Ramon Sessions responds to questions about Knicks future

Ramon Sessions says he’s not fazed by the latest rumors that he could be traded from the New York Knicks.
“This is my 10th team if you count Milwaukee and Charlotte twice, so I know how it works,” the Myrtle Beach native told The New York Post recently. “I come in here and do my job, and the rest will take care of itself, man.
“I’ve been in the league since 2007 now. I’ve heard it all. I’ve been traded plenty of times. For me, it’s just like another day, just waking up and doing what I do.”
As the Knicks appear to be on the verge of added Trey Burke to the roster, Many believe Sessions will be the odd man out.
It had already been reported this year that Sessions was a favorite to get waived when Joakim Noah came back from his suspension, but instead Mindaugas Kuzminskas got the boot.
Sessions, in his 11th season in the league, started the first three games of the season but has mostly been out of the rotation since.
As for the new rumors?
“To be honest, nothing has been talked about in-house to me personally or nothing like that,” he told the Post. “Just practicing, getting ready for the game just like everything is normal.”
When asked by the Post about the situation, coach Jeff Hornaceck was mum.
“I don’t think there’s a roster spot,” he told the publication. “We have 15 guys now. That’s on [team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry]. But the team we have now are the guys I’m focused on.”
