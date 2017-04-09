Don’t call top NBA prospect’s father a racist. He’s willing to insult everyone equally

Don’t call LaVar Ball a racist.
For one, he seems to hate on everyone, not just one group, as he proved this week.
Secondly, idiot is a more fitting description of the father of top NBA prospect Lonzo Ball, who recently announced his plans to go pro after one season at UCLA.
The oft-controversial loudmouth struck again this week with insensitive comments about both white and black people.
After Kentucky bounced the Bruins in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, the pushy father of all pushy fathers explained the reason UCLA loss, saying:
“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” LaVar Ball told the Southern California News Group, presumably talking about Bruins starters TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh, according to an article on ESPN.com.
Um, OK. Stereotyping whites. Check.
A day later, a report surfaced that he went after black people when comparing how dark one’s pigment is in relation to how hard they go to the basket.
According to brobible.com, LaVar Ball had the following exchange while doing a Los Angeles radio interview:
LaVar Ball: Light-skinned dude you going in kinda soft, You’re not going in as hard to the basket and as rugged as someone who comes from the street.
Radio host: What about Steph Curry and Klay Thompson?
LaVar Ball: LeBron James goes harder than them. Who’s darker?
All right. Stereotyping black people. Check.
With this guy, no one’s safe. He’s gone at Michael Jordan (yeah, whom he believes he can beat one-on-one), Stephen Curry (whom his son apparently is already better than), LeBron James and others. Every time he opens his mouth something stupid seems to fly out.
It makes one wonder: Is there anyone this guy likes?
Well, there is his son, who looks like a very promising NBA player. Outside of that, who knows.
Perhaps a better question: Is there anyone this guy isn’t critical of? Probably not.
His son probably knows more than anyone. It appears this guy has taken the role of dad living through his son to a whole new level.
Often, when fathers push their kids like this the ending isn’t good. I give props to Lonzo thus far for appearing as a good kid who does all the right things and, some how, some way, dealing positively with the added pressure his father has created for him.
That’s a good sign as life in the NBA can often put players in situations that aren’t easy to deal with, especially when speaking with the media that are pulling out all stops to get the big click-provoking comments.
Perhaps Lonzo is simply waiting until he gets that big signing bonus, likely as the No. 1 or 2 pick in July’s draft. Maybe then he will tell his dad to shut it.
If not, the story of LaVar Ball will likely follow him to the NBA, where more media members will line up to stick a mic in ole pops’ face to get that next zinger. Heck, the way it is now, Lonzo’s father may get more media requests than he does down the road.
That wouldn’t be good for anyone, especially his son.
Many people have tried to get LaVar to stop, but he keeps talking. Unfortunately, there may be only one person who can get him to pipe down: Lonzo, who has no obligation to do that for anyone else.
However, something tells me the time will come in which he’ll need to do it for himself.
That will be quite the son-father talk.
On tap
The Coastal Carolina men’s golf team competes in the Gary Koch Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. … CCU’s baseball team plays at Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Tuesday and at South Alabama on Thursday (6:30 p.m.), Friday (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.). … The Coastal softball team hosts South Carolina at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Georgia State for a three-game series beginning with a doubleheader Friday (1 p.m.) and game at 1 p.m. Saturday. … The Coastal Carolina women’s tennis team hosts Charleston Southern at 1 p.m. Wednesday. … CCU’s women’s lacrosse team hosts Howard at 4 p.m. Thursday and Delaware State at noon Saturday. … The Coastal beach volleyball team hosts North Florida (10 a.m.) and Jacksonville (2 p.m.) on Friday before playing both again Saturday (Jacksonville, 10 a.m.; North Florida, 4 p.m.). … Coastal’s men’s tennis team plays at Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. Saturday. … The CCU track and field teams compete in the Gamecock Invitational on Saturday. … The South Carolina baseball team hosts North Carolina at 7 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Mississippi State for a three-game series Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m.). … The Clemson baseball team hosts Charleston Southern at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before heading to Florida State for a three-game series Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) and Monday (7 p.m.). … The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series is off this week before heading to Bristol Motor Speedway on April 23 for the Food City 500 (2 p.m., Fox). … The PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage from Thursday through Sunday. … The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday. … The NBA regular-season comes to a close Wednesday and the playoffs begin Saturday. … In tennis, the ATP Tour begins play in the ATP Grand Prix Hassan II and Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships on Monday. The WTA Tour begins play in the WTA BNP Paribas Katowice Open and WTA Copa Claro Colsanitis on Monday.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments