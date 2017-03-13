Locker room joke? Andre Iguodala’s racially-charged comments no laughing matter

Andre Iguodala crossed a line Friday night.
Then, when he took a step back he crossed yet another.
In an odd postgame interview following the Golden State Warriors’ 103-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the backup forward greeted the press with several racially-insensitive comments.
In answering questions about the Warriors’ loss Friday, Iguodala uttered the term “dumb N-words” multiple times. Then, to cap it off, he upped the ante with another absurd, insensitive comment.
When asked whether he was aware that he, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green would be held out for rest against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, he responded: “Nope, no clue. I do what master say.”
Ouch. That made me uncomfortable and I was simply watching the interview on TV.
He certainly crossed a line there.
So was this a shot at head coach Steve Kerr? Not according to Iguodala, who said “Me and Steve are cool. People can think what they want.”
Then why throw out words laced with racial overtone?
Spoke w/ @Andre Iguodala about "master" comment. He made it clear that in no way was he referring to Steve Kerr. Was an inside locker joke.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 11, 2017
Well, ESPN’s Chris Haynes said Iguodala told him it was “an inside locker joke.” Oh yeah, locker room talk; I remember that term. Isn’t that the one everyone was using – or perhaps still using – when referring to some insensitive comments from our commander-in-chief?
So apparently it was just a joke and the comments were not directed toward his coach.
Are you kidding me? That’s crossing yet another line.
It’s one thing to think such comments are OK. It’s another to think that race – and its ugly history in this country – is something to joke about.
Then it only got worse when Kerr chimed in.
He told reporters they had simply been “Andre’D.”
“Andre is one of those guys who likes to stir the pot and has a lot of cryptic messaging at times,” Kerr said. “[He] jokes around. I didn’t take anything from it. It’s just Andre being Andre.”
Even the media members appeared to handle the situation playfully, laughing when being informed they had been “Andre’D.”
Well, I guess all is well now.
Or is it?
This is coming from a team that has lost three straight games after having gone a near eternity without losing two straight until it did in a mini skid earlier this year.
It would actually sit better if there was a reason behind the comments – perhaps trouble between the players and coach – instead of the media simply being “Andre’D.” But nope, it was just for funsies.
Apparently in some cases it’s OK to be racially insensitive.
And to think the narrative of whether Colin Kaepernick will stand or kneel during the national anthem is still being talked about while the Iguodala story will likely be dead and gone in a matter of a few days.
Shame on you, Andre. Shame on you, Steve. And most importantly, shame on you, media members.
And uh, commissioner Adam Silver, are you out there somewhere? No? Riding this one out in a bunker hoping it will just go away?
Unfortunately, you may just get your wish.
