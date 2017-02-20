President Trump doing bracketology: Imaginations of what could have been

I’m afraid we’re missing out.
Unlike his predecessor, Barack Obama, President Donald Trump will not be doing segments where he fills out an NCAA basketball tournament bracket on ESPN this March.
Regardless of anyone’s political views, this is a “yuge” loss for all of us.
When Obama first began the tradition, my first thought was “Why?” However, as I learned over the years more and more about Obama’s love for the game the ritual grew on me.
It was a pretty cool thing for a president to do, whether you agreed with his policies or not.
Filling out a bracket would also be a fun thing to see Trump do. However, like his politics, the longtime business man appears to want no part in repeating anything Obama has done.
This is a time for both sides of the aisle to come together. If nothing else, Trump should do it purely for our entertainment.
Obama’s segments were fun from a personality and basketball knowledge standpoint. I don’t know how much time Trump spends watching hoops, but he would have the personality part down for sure.
As with his record-setting debates, press conferences and tweets, many would surely tune in just to see what he’ll say next.
The man is bold. No supporter nor hater of his can deny that. For many, that’s why they voted for or against him.
Just imagine Trump picks a No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed for the first time ever and how such an exchange between him and the ESPN personality could transpire.
ESPN personality: “Mr. President, don’t you think that’s a bit of a reach?”
Trump: “Nope. You sound like all those other dishonest media members who doubted me during the election cycle. Hopefully you’re not as dumb as them. As I’ve said before, ‘You have to think anyway, so why not think big?’ ”
As the camera shifts from their exchange to another region of the bracket, something strange appears on the board. Trump University is shown as a No. 1 seed in the East portion of the bracket, prompting another exchange.
ESPN personality: “Mr. President, you can’t just scratch out a team and put Trump University there.”
Trump: “Oh, really? This just happens to be the same pen I sign executive orders with. You’re fired!”
ESPN personality: “Mr. President, you are aware you don’t own ESPN, right?”
Trump: “That’s an alternative fact. I’m sick of this fake news being put out to make me look bad. However, I wouldn’t want to own such a little-league media company anyway.”
Next, the TV screen quickly turns back to SportsCenter’s regular anchors as if there were breaking news that had to interrupt the segment.
“This just in: Johnny Manziel’s chances at earning a job in the Canadian Football League just took a hit as video has surfaced of him doing shots and dancing shirtless on a bar in Myrtle Beach.”
OK, so given Trump’s relationship with the media, perhaps his bracketology wouldn’t make it through one segment. But it certainly would make for some great television.
While this clearly is a made-up scenario, it’s what I envision happening had Trump accepted ESPN’s offer.
Boy, would it be entertaining.
Please reconsider, Mr. President. Let’s make bracketology great again.
