Hornets: Sessions surgery to repair meniscus tear is successful

The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that guard Ramon Sessions has undergone successful surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.
The surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, N.Y. Sessions is expected to miss about four to six weeks.
The ninth-year pro out of Nevada is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game, appearing in 50 games this season (including one start).
Sessions is a native of Myrtle Beach.
