Charlotte Hornets’ Ramon Sessions has a torn meniscus

Charlotte Hornets backup point guard Ramon Sessions has been diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee.
Sessions complained of discomfort in his knee Friday, and sat out practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Hornets list Sessions as out for the Jazz game and say Sessions will be re-evaluated after the Hornets return to Charlotte Sunday.
The Hornets could be quite shorthanded at point guard against the Jazz. Starter Kemba Walker, a first-time All-Star, missed Friday’s practice with an illness and is listed as questionable. Should Walker miss the Jazz game, Brian Roberts likely would make his first start of the season.
The Hornets had a variety of ailments that cut short practice Friday. Center Cody Zeller could not practice and will miss his sixth consecutive game Saturday with a quad contusion. Coach Steve Clifford said Jeremy Lamb and Nic Batum both felt ill Friday, but participated in practice.
New Hornets center Miles Plumlee couldn’t practice Friday because physicals hadn’t been completed on the trade that sent Plumlee to Charlotte and Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert to the Milwaukee Bucks. Plumlee hopes to be cleared to play against the Jazz.
The Hornets signed two Development League players to 10-day contracts, adding center Mike Tobey and guard Ray McCallum.
Bonnell: 703-4-358-5129; @rick_bonnell
Comments