Bucks edge Knicks on Antetokounmpo's buzzer-beater, 105-104

Giannis Antetokounmpo beat the buzzer to spoil a Garden party.
The Milwaukee point guard/forward backed down Lance Thomas and hit a dramatic 18-foot shot that left the Madison Square Garden crowd gasping and the Bucks victorious, 105-104, on Wednesday night.
The Bucks won a video review with 8.6 seconds left after Antetokounmpo knocked the ball off Derrick Rose's thigh and out of bounds.
Milwaukee went directly to Antetokounmpo on the inbounds pass and he dribbled out the clock before hitting the game-winner.
Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as the Bucks (18-16) won their third straight and extended the Knicks' losing streak to six games. Malcolm Brogdon had 12 points and eight assists and Greg Monroe added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Bucks trailed, 87-73, entering the fourth quarter but quickly got back in the game with a 14-2 run to start the period. Jason Terry hit a pair of 3-pointers and Monroe had six points in the run.
Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks (16-19) with 30 points.
Mindaugas Kuzminskas gave the Knicks a lift off the bench in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and making 2 of 5 3-pointers.
Antetokounmpo had 11 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes and Parker added eight points and three rebounds in 19 minutes.
The teams played to a 52-all tie at halftime but New York took an 87-73 lead into the fourth quarter.
Comments