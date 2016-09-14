Myrtle Beach’s Sessions feeling back at home with Charlotte Hornets

Ramon Sessions is feeling back at home.
The Myrtle Beach native agreed to a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets that is worth more than $12 million in the offseason, returning to the team he played for two years ago.
“It’s been a blessing on both ends because for me it’s home,” Sessions said. “It’s South Carolina to me even though it’s in North Carolina. It’s all connected.”
The signing came just days after free agency opened July 1. He said the Washington Wizards, whom he played for last season, and the Hornets made strong pushes to sign him.
“Charlotte came to the picture and I didn’t hesitate,” Sessions said. “I still stay in touch with some of the people that [were] there from two years ago. It was a no-brainer for me.”
The nine-year veteran is coming off a season in which he averaged 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 20.3 minutes per game as the Wizards’ backup point guard. It was Sessions’ highest-scoring season since averaging 12.3 points per game combined during stints in Charlotte and Milwaukee in 2013-14.
Sessions figures to be Kemba Walker’s backup at point guard this season. He served in the same role during the 2012-13 season and for part of the 2013-14 season before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
“It’s almost like I never left,” he said. “It’s the same coaching staff, the same starting point guard that I was backing up before so it’s very, very familiar and I think it’s going to help out tremendously with adjustments.”
The Hornets are coming off a season in which they went 48-34, earning a sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs before losing to the third-seeded Heat in seven games.
“I think the sky’s the limit,” Sessions said. “It’s one of those team’s that’s one of the most unselfish teams in the NBA.”
In addition to Sessions, the squad re-signed guards Nicolas Batum and Brian Roberts, signed free agent center Roy Hibbert and acquired guard/forward Marco Belinelli.
“It’s a great group of guys,” Sessions said. “It should be a fun and exciting year.”
Sessions has played for seven teams – including two twice – in nine years. However, both times he had free rein to choose a destination – as an unrestricted free agent – he wound up in Charlotte.
He signed with the then-Charlotte Bobcats in July 2012.
It’s crazy,” he said. “You would think this is how it was going to be planned out, but we all know in the NBA you never know what to expect.”
Sessions went down a laundry list of players who the Hornets have on the roster, and he’s excited to get to work.
“To be able to be in Charlotte with a great, great team that’s growing real well, I’m just happy to be a part of it,” he said.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments