Brian Schmitz: What if Shaq had stayed in Orlando?

Mercifully, there's one final hard-to-swallow moment left in the matter of Orlando and Shaquille O'Neal.
And it's a big one.
On Friday, Shaq will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
It's the last celebrated stop of a four-championship career that started right here. And the most bittersweet chapter in Orlando sports history will officially - but not emotionally, never emotionally - come to a close.
You can re-live it all this week - in the 20th year anniversary of his exit, no less. NBA TV devoted Wednesday to all things Shaq.
The tale was told about how this one-horse town became the center of the basketball universe ... until that one horse galloped off into the purple-and-gold Lakers sunset.
Our Bill Buckner moment.
I don't know if Shaq will shed tears at his hall-of-fame induction - Magic fans could provide the waterworks for a dynasty lost - but let's imagine how his acceptance speech could have gone had he never left Orlando...
(Shaq walks to the podium wearing a Magic ball cap and six championship rings.)
"Thank you. What's up, Orlandooo?! Look at all the Magic fans who made the trip to see Superman fly into the Hall of Fame! Best fans in the NBA!
"Twenty-years with the same organization, man. Not many players stay in one place their whole career. Me and Tim Duncan, Kobe and Dirk.
"I'm sorry we took away some of those titles from you guys and Michael Jordan. Too bad. I tried to get you to play with me in Orlando, Kobe.
(Shaq starts rapping.)
"I tried to get Kobe Bryant
"And all I heard was silence,
"He's got only one ring
"One more than Yao Ming,
"Kobe'll always know
"Should've come to Orlando! "
(Shaq drops the mike and reverses his suit coat to reveal a Superman design.)
"I could have left Orlando in 1996. But the Magic stepped right up and signed me to a $125 million contract - biggest in sports.
"Rich DeVos knew what had to be done. Where is Mr. DeVos? Sitting there in the front. Best owner in sports. It's why the Magic are a model franchise. Worth $2 billion. Everybody's copying us. We need a copyright, Rich!
"Mr. DeVos gave a 24-year-old kid all that money because he knew I'd get him some rings. It was smart to invest in Shaq. Didn't care what some dumb poll in the Orlando Slantinel said about not paying me.
"There's Brian Hill, my great coach, my little general! All that gray hair, B. Hill. I know I gave you all of it, making movies in Hollywood and rapping with Jay Z. Hey, coming out in theaters this weekend: 'The Shaqinator,' me and Arnold Schwarzenegger! Hastag: I'llbebackShaq.
"Shout-out to Jay Z and Beyonce! There they are! Love you, brother and Miss B.
"There's Pat Williams and John Gabriel! Stand up! Great memories in Orlando. We won six championships and should have been eight if I had made some free throws.
"Now I know how Nick Anderson feels. Love you, Nick! We put that behind us and won. We put Penny Hardaway getting hurt behind us and won.
"Like I kept telling the guys: Just ride Superman's cape! There's room for everybody!
"I got free agents to keep us winning - Horace Grant, Jason Kidd, T-Mac. When I was getting old, I made that trade for Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Shaq The Big GM!
"I'm also proud of giving back in Orlando with the Shaquille O'Neal Family Care Hospital.
"I can't imagine what it would have been like if I had left and played somewhere else. Look what's happened to the Dwight Howard kid after leaving Charlotte for L.A.
"Orlando is my home. It's me and Mickey Mouse in the house! It's been a dream come true!"
(It's a dream all right.)
Comments